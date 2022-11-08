ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

NBC Chicago

What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea

The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker”

Ruth Page Civic Ballet’s, The Nutcracker … Dec 17 @ 1 and 5 pm. Celebrate the holiday season at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County! The JLC is thrilled to welcome the return of Ruth Page’s The Nutcracker to the Mainstage for two performances – Saturday, December 17 at 1 and 5 p.m.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

“The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre…

The Sound of Music … November 9 2022 to January 15, 2023. One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite, The Sound of Music has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. When carefree nun-in-training Maria is sent by her convent to be the governess of seven children, she finds herself unexpectedly questioning her choices in life and falling in love with the children’s stern father, all while the events of World War II play out in the background. Experience it for the first time or all over again at Paramount Theatre, where our lobby will be decked out in Christmas decorations, including a two-story Christmas tree. Share The Sound of Music with someone you love this holiday season.
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement

It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
JOLIET, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

WEEKEND+ (11/10 to 11/16). Here’s “family fun” for the next 7 days!

From Suburban Family Magazine: WEEKEND+ for Thursday 11/10 to Wednesday 11/16. THIS WEEK: Preview Holiday On Stage Performances | Holiday Family Fun Guide | Holiday Happenings | Fitness Events | Chicagoland Events | Senior Focus | Dining Out. Preview Holiday On Stage Performances…. (For this week…11/10 to 11/16) “The...
GLENVIEW, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Ottawa, IL – Pick Us! See our Holiday Events

Nestled along the Illinois and Fox Rivers is a picturesque town with snow covered trees and hundreds of sparkling Christmas lights, Ottawa, Illinois. Chris Kringle Market – Nov 25, 26, 27; Dec 9, 10, 11; Dec 16, 17, 18. Spend a day wandering through the charming downtown with store...
OTTAWA, IL
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
cohaitungchi.com

Angels Landing in Zion: our tips to get to the top

Along with The Narrows and Zion Observation Point, the trail leading to the top of Angels Landing is considered one of the best in Zion National Park. The view from the ridge of this monolith is one of the most photographed in the park. Compared to the other two hikes mentioned, however, it is famous not for being the most strenuous, but it is undoubtedly the most breathtaking. I could have said “dangerous”, but I don’t want to scare you right at the beginning of the article. I’ll talk about the danger of Angels Landing in more detail later in the article.
ZION, IL
onekindesign.com

House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors

This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
HINSDALE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away

GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

An offer you can’t refuse

In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
OAK PARK, IL

