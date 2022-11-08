Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Related
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
Take a Horse-Drawn Wagon Ride at One of Illinois’ Best Resorts for Winter Fun
If you want to treat your family to a unique winter experience this year, look no further than White Pines Lodge in Mr. Morris, Illinois!. Last week I shared with you the cool winter horseback riding experiences that are available at White Pines Lodge, but if sitting atop a saddle is not your thing, maybe taking a ride in a horse-drawn wagon is?
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts presents “The Nutcracker”
Ruth Page Civic Ballet’s, The Nutcracker … Dec 17 @ 1 and 5 pm. Celebrate the holiday season at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County! The JLC is thrilled to welcome the return of Ruth Page’s The Nutcracker to the Mainstage for two performances – Saturday, December 17 at 1 and 5 p.m.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
“The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre…
The Sound of Music … November 9 2022 to January 15, 2023. One of the most beloved musicals of all time and a holiday favorite, The Sound of Music has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. When carefree nun-in-training Maria is sent by her convent to be the governess of seven children, she finds herself unexpectedly questioning her choices in life and falling in love with the children’s stern father, all while the events of World War II play out in the background. Experience it for the first time or all over again at Paramount Theatre, where our lobby will be decked out in Christmas decorations, including a two-story Christmas tree. Share The Sound of Music with someone you love this holiday season.
959theriver.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
WEEKEND+ (11/10 to 11/16). Here’s “family fun” for the next 7 days!
From Suburban Family Magazine: WEEKEND+ for Thursday 11/10 to Wednesday 11/16. THIS WEEK: Preview Holiday On Stage Performances | Holiday Family Fun Guide | Holiday Happenings | Fitness Events | Chicagoland Events | Senior Focus | Dining Out. Preview Holiday On Stage Performances…. (For this week…11/10 to 11/16) “The...
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Ottawa, IL – Pick Us! See our Holiday Events
Nestled along the Illinois and Fox Rivers is a picturesque town with snow covered trees and hundreds of sparkling Christmas lights, Ottawa, Illinois. Chris Kringle Market – Nov 25, 26, 27; Dec 9, 10, 11; Dec 16, 17, 18. Spend a day wandering through the charming downtown with store...
whatnowchicago.com
Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland
Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
cohaitungchi.com
Angels Landing in Zion: our tips to get to the top
Along with The Narrows and Zion Observation Point, the trail leading to the top of Angels Landing is considered one of the best in Zion National Park. The view from the ridge of this monolith is one of the most photographed in the park. Compared to the other two hikes mentioned, however, it is famous not for being the most strenuous, but it is undoubtedly the most breathtaking. I could have said “dangerous”, but I don’t want to scare you right at the beginning of the article. I’ll talk about the danger of Angels Landing in more detail later in the article.
onekindesign.com
House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors
This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
blockclubchicago.org
Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
New high school in Niles offering opportunities to special needs students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new school is coming to suburban Niles.Crews are breaking ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Junior Academy and Career Tech High School.It will offer academic and trade skills opportunities to 120 students with special needs. It's expected to open next fall.
Report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall
Lombard police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall.
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
Comments / 0