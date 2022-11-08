Read full article on original website
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Michelle Williams Says She 'Learned a Lot' Playing Steven Spielberg's Mom: 'I'm a Lot Shyer'
Michelle Williams says she "learned a lot" from playing Steven Spielberg's mother in the upcoming film The Fablemans. At The Fabelmans premiere Sunday at AFI Fest in Hollywood, California, Williams told PEOPLE that playing the character Mitzi Fabelman — loosely based on Spielberg's own mother, Leah, was "a great place to live" as an actor.
Collider
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”
Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Milo Ventimiglia Says The Infamous Gilmore Girls Lake Scene Was A One-Take Wonder
Marissa and Ryan. Joey and Dawson. Blair and Chuck. There's no TV trope more potent than the will-they, won't-they relationship, and emotions run particularly high in such teen romances. "Gilmore Girls" may have been wordier and comparatively more chaste than its soapy counterparts, but it, too, was replete with teenage love triangles and unrequited crushes. Over the course of the show's seven-season run, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has several love interests, prompting the emergence of camps like Team Dean and Team Logan. Perhaps no flame is as polarizing as Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), the well-read bad boy who appears in Season 2.
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Charlie Hunnam Was More ‘Nervous’ to Shoot This ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Scene Than Any Other In His ‘Whole Career’
While promoting his latest project, ‘Shantaram,’ Charlie Hunnam got real about shooting one particular scene from ‘Sons of Anarchy.’
Michelle Williams’ Baby Born: Actress Welcomes Her 3rd Child, 2nd With Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams, 42, just gave birth to her third baby! The Blue Valentine actress was seen out for a stroll with her newborn baby and husband Thomas Kail, 44, on Saturday, October 29, in New York City, in photos from Daily Mail. The parents were all smiles as they went for the walk and kissed as they strolled down the street together.
1 John Wayne Movie Character’s Death Was Removed From the Script: ‘You Can’t Kill John Wayne’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne rarely dies in movies, so a movie script wrote it out to not anger his long-term fans.
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Kelly Ripa ‘slaps’ Live co-host Ryan Seacrest in jaw-dropping sketch during epic Halloween show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has dropped jaws after slapping her co-host Ryan Seacrest in a wild sketch. Kelly tried to wake Ryan up from his "trance" so they could start their Halloween show. On Monday's show, Kelly led a sketch where she and the crew members couldn't find Ryan. The...
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
A.V. Club
In The Fabelmans, Spielberg chronicles his family's story and captures universal truths with his camera
Because it’s directly inspired by the events of his adolescence, The Fabelmans is indisputably the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s career—but only by a matter of degrees. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, Spielberg made E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to exorcise the emotional trauma of his parents’ divorce decades earlier. When he directed Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he channeled the misanthropic energy from his first marriage into its depiction of Willie Scott. Schindler’s List was a reckoning with his Jewish heritage. War Of The Worlds was the reaction through his work to 9/11. And this film brings full circle that commingling of his life and his art in a way that celebrates both the medium to which he’s devoted himself and the experiences that inspired his creative endeavors.
'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?
The popular 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. See where the show's biggest stars, like Denzel Washington, are today.
'80s Comedian Pee-Wee Herman Will Be Portrayed in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
With biopics becoming frequent in the entertainment space, it’s no surprise that musical biopics have seen their share of success — from RESPECT starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin to What’s Love Got To Do With It with the great Angela Bassett portraying Tina Turner. Now, Roku...
Cinema Blend
Idina Menzel Opens Up About Her Career Faltering After Finding Success In Rent And How Frozen Was A ‘Defining Moment’ In First Trailer For Disney+ Doc
These days, Idina Menzel’s name is synonymous with some of the most popular songs to grace the stage and screen. It all began with the smash-hit musical Rent, then she defied gravity as Elphaba in Wicked. Following an incredibly successful career on Broadway, she went on to play Elsa in Frozen and sang the incredibly popular song “Let It Go." However, while Menzel has been a part of some of the biggest moments in musical history, the path between these stops has been rocky, which she is revealing in her new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage? for Disney+.
Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95
Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday in Santa Barbara. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update As a producer, social figure and international bon vivant, Michael Butler was an international celebrity in the 1960s...
Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
