Collider

Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'

Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
Deadline

Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”

Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Looper

Milo Ventimiglia Says The Infamous Gilmore Girls Lake Scene Was A One-Take Wonder

Marissa and Ryan. Joey and Dawson. Blair and Chuck. There's no TV trope more potent than the will-they, won't-they relationship, and emotions run particularly high in such teen romances. "Gilmore Girls" may have been wordier and comparatively more chaste than its soapy counterparts, but it, too, was replete with teenage love triangles and unrequited crushes. Over the course of the show's seven-season run, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) has several love interests, prompting the emergence of camps like Team Dean and Team Logan. Perhaps no flame is as polarizing as Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), the well-read bad boy who appears in Season 2.
A.V. Club

In The Fabelmans, Spielberg chronicles his family's story and captures universal truths with his camera

Because it’s directly inspired by the events of his adolescence, The Fabelmans is indisputably the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s career—but only by a matter of degrees. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, Spielberg made E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to exorcise the emotional trauma of his parents’ divorce decades earlier. When he directed Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he channeled the misanthropic energy from his first marriage into its depiction of Willie Scott. Schindler’s List was a reckoning with his Jewish heritage. War Of The Worlds was the reaction through his work to 9/11. And this film brings full circle that commingling of his life and his art in a way that celebrates both the medium to which he’s devoted himself and the experiences that inspired his creative endeavors.
ARIZONA STATE
Cinema Blend

Idina Menzel Opens Up About Her Career Faltering After Finding Success In Rent And How Frozen Was A ‘Defining Moment’ In First Trailer For Disney+ Doc

These days, Idina Menzel’s name is synonymous with some of the most popular songs to grace the stage and screen. It all began with the smash-hit musical Rent, then she defied gravity as Elphaba in Wicked. Following an incredibly successful career on Broadway, she went on to play Elsa in Frozen and sang the incredibly popular song “Let It Go." However, while Menzel has been a part of some of the biggest moments in musical history, the path between these stops has been rocky, which she is revealing in her new documentary Idina Menzel: Which Way To The Stage? for Disney+.
Deadline

Michael Butler Dies: Producer Of Broadway’s ‘Hair’ & Its Film Version Was 95

Michael Butler, the Tony-winning producer who brought Hair to Broadway in 1968 and later produced the film adaptation and many other productions of the show, died Monday in Santa Barbara. He was 95. His attorney confirmed the news on behalf of Butler’s family but give not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'The Music Man' Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks Related Story Jimmy Fallon Confirms "I'm In!" To Reprise 'Almost Famous' Film Role For Broadway Musical In Drop-By Performances – Update As a producer, social figure and international bon vivant, Michael Butler was an international celebrity in the 1960s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

