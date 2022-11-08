Read full article on original website
Related
Sylvester Stallone prefers to be seen as a mythological hero instead of an "action star"
Hercules, Odysseus, Rocky Balboa: these are the great mythological heroes of history. You may never have thought to put Rambo in the same category as Greek demigods (and why not, by the way?), but Sylvester Stallone has been thinking about it all along. From writing the characters to bringing them alive on screen, Stallone has always had the classic hero’s journey in mind. Some may see his roles as violent, one-dimensional hunks, but he sees them as modern myths.
Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"
And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
Elizabeth Hurley on Matthew Perry: Lovely man, but "nightmare working with him"
Matthew Perry would likely be the first person to admit he was difficult to work with in the throes of his addiction—in fact, he pretty much has, in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In one section, he acknowledges that director Reginald Hudlin and co-star Elizabeth Hurley were understandably “pissed off” when their movie Serving Sara had to be shut down while he entered rehab, something Hurley will attest to 20 years later.
Fleishman Is In Trouble is a throwback set in the here and now
Fleishman Is In Trouble may be set in the present. (There are jokes about dating on the “apps” and Hamilton, and oblique references to the Orange Nightmare abound.) But FX’s latest show is a throwback, situated in—or stymied by—the 1970s and ’80s, among rich Jews in Upper Manhattan. Horny intellectual Dr. Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is going through a divorce from his icy, careerist wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), and is rewarding himself for years under her thumb by collecting sexual conquests all over town, mostly through his phone. Also, he wants to be a good dad. If you’ve read any of the “Great Male Narcissists” or binged New Hollywood movies on the Criterion Channel, you’ve likely met someone like Toby or his best friend Seth (Adam Brody), who gives off strong Elliott Gould-in-his-prime vibes. Don’t worry, the show is well aware of this. Even the design of the show’s poster invokes the cover art of Erica Jong’s 1973 Fear Of Flying, best known for coining the term “zipless fuck”—in an era before Tinder or Grindr, no less.
James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on familiar-sounding 8-to-10-year storyline for DC Studios
Following a long string of unpopular decisions, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made DC fans cautiously optimistic after announcing that filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be overseeing future comic book adaptations at DC Studios. A recent town hall meeting between the executives has confirmed that new plans are already being put in place less than two weeks after the duo started the job, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sydney Sweeney cannot escape talking about her own sexualization
Sydney Sweeney is rising to the forefront of her generation in terms of talent (see: her rare coup of being nominated for both Euphoria and The White Lotus at this year’s Emmys). Of course, no one can ever be normal about that, particularly because she’s a beautiful young woman. In nearly every interview, the actor is forced to walk a fine line between bemoaning the glaring attention of our hypersexualized culture and expressing the right amount of gratitude for her good fortune.
Taylor Sheridan laughs off idea that Yellowstone is "a red-state show"
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television right now, with ratings that are regularly eclipsed by professional football and pretty much nothing else. Despite that massive success, the series gets little in the way of critical attention, including at the Emmys, where the Paramount Network series has never gotten a single nomination across its four (about to be five) seasons on the air—something that some commentators have attributed to its status as a “red-state” show, about both big and little c conservatives riding horses and shooting each other under the Big Skies of Montana.
The Community movie announcement came together at the last minute, according to Danny Pudi
Although it’s been years in the making, when the time finally came to announce the long-awaited Community film, everything was pulled together at the eleventh hour. Danny Pudi shares that co-star Joel McHale texted him the night before the film’s official announcement, sharing that it would become public knowledge sooner rather than later.
Everything we know about the Willow TV series
Just after Thanksgiving this year, ’80s fantasy fans will get a new dose of Willow when the Disney+ series starring Warwick Davis debuts, continuing the story of Ron Howard’s classic film. It’s been almost 35 years since the film debuted its story of an unlikely hero (Warwick Davis) setting off to save the world by protecting a prophesied child, and it feels like we’ve been talking about a sequel almost as long. Now that it’s almost here, Davis himself is back in the starring role, and the upcoming series has a new ensemble cast (and fancy 2022 visual effects) ready to go.
Chris Rock will return to live television in 2023 Netflix special
Now that it’s added commercials to its offerings, Netflix is taking yet another step toward becoming cable. Announced earlier today, the company will be presenting a live comedy special from Chris Rock, using live-streaming technology. The event will take place in 2023, per Deadline. “Chris Rock is one of...
Mythic Quest kicks off season 3 by dutifully getting the band back together
Since the start, Mythic Quest has defined itself as a workplace comedy that emphasizes the work. Rob McElhenney, no stranger to the deconstructed sitcom, understands the irony of passionate people using dispassionate machines to create something that can generate passion in users. And video games certainly generate passion. This juxtaposition is a fundamental philosophy of the company that produces McElhenney’s show, Apple. As the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs put it, “Technology alone is not enough—it’s technology married with liberal arts, married with the humanities, that yields us the results that make our heart sing.”
Welp, this Red Band clip for Bones And All sure doesn't skimp on the "red"
The regular trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Bones And All didn’t exactly shy away from the film’s gory subject matter—what with all the references to “eaters,” and the sight of Taylor Russell’s Maren covered in blood. But it was, at least, a bit circumspect about the literal consumption of human flesh, something that cannot be said about the new Red Band clip released for Guadagnino’s movie today.
Lizzo is ready 2 be loved in trailer for new documentary Love, Lizzo
Lizzo is known for many things: producing chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit, inspiring Tik Tok dances galore, advocating fiercely for body positivity and self-love, winning an Emmy Award for her reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and, more recently, that wonderful James-Madison’s-flute-twerk moment that threw conservatives into a tizzy even though they had definitely never heard of the flute before Lizzo (who is classically trained!) posted it on Twitter.
Michelle Yeoh is a wicked cool sword master in the teaser for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin
When you place Michelle Yeoh at the center of a project, she’s bound to not only elevate it, but make it look about 10,000 times cooler. In the first teaser for Netflix’s The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin, she does this while yielding a sword and giving a deadly cold stare.
Andy Serkis was worried about stoking Snoke rumors with his Andor role
Motion capture king Andy Serkis has notably been a real boy onscreen this year, first in his turn as Alfred in The Batman, and now in three episodes of Andor. However, the Disney+ series isn’t the actor’s first time appearing in the Star Wars universe: he previously appeared as Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.
Julia Fox thinks Kanye West relationship was a "liability" for her acting career
As much as we’d like to separate the art from the artist, the truth is that the personal tends to bleed into the professional in Hollywood. Matters of celebrity can affect an actor’s career, as Julia Fox can attest. The Uncut Gems star has a few big projects on her radar, but during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata she implies that opportunities began to dry up after her high-profile romance with Kanye West.
Warner Bros. canceled the Scoob! sequel—then had its creators finish it anyway
The creators of Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelved Scoob! sequel, Holiday Haunt, were reportedly told to go ahead and finish the animated movie—after they’d been told that the film would never be released, and would instead be treated as a tax write-off by the studio. This is per...
In The Fabelmans, Spielberg chronicles his family's story and captures universal truths with his camera
Because it’s directly inspired by the events of his adolescence, The Fabelmans is indisputably the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s career—but only by a matter of degrees. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, Spielberg made E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to exorcise the emotional trauma of his parents’ divorce decades earlier. When he directed Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he channeled the misanthropic energy from his first marriage into its depiction of Willie Scott. Schindler’s List was a reckoning with his Jewish heritage. War Of The Worlds was the reaction through his work to 9/11. And this film brings full circle that commingling of his life and his art in a way that celebrates both the medium to which he’s devoted himself and the experiences that inspired his creative endeavors.
Dave Chappelle's imminent hosting slot reportedly drives some SNL writers to boycott
As Saturday Night Live prepares to welcome Dave Chappelle back into Studio 8H, some writers are reportedly stepping back in response. Chappelle is set to host the November 12 show alongside musical guest Black Star, a decision that’s already caused public backlash given Chappelle’s well-documented transphobia. A source...
The Walking Dead is a show about political intrigue in this exclusive clip from the penultimate episode
We are now just two episodes away from the actual, no-fooling end of AMC’s The Walking Dead. (Please prepare any 12-year-olds you know for this sudden and bizarre shift away from the reality in which they have lived their entire lives; potentially comfort them in the knowledge that several of the show’s more popular characters are getting spin-offs to keep the franchise eternally un-alive.) Today, to help the marking of this ending of an era, we’ve got a new exclusive clip from the show’s penultimate episode, “Family,” showing that things are getting tense—well, continuing to be extremely tense—around the Commonwealth.
