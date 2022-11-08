“Lawson was very quick,” Helmut Marko opines on Red Bull’s pool of drivers who might see an F1 seat in future seasons

Read full article on original website
Related
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
Mick Schumacher likely out of Formula 1 starting in 2023
Mick Schumacher will likely be out of Formula 1 starting in 2023 as rumors of Nico Hulkenberg to Haas continue to increase.
Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg explains why the first corner of a race is always so chaotic, especially at the Brazilian Grand Prix
The first corner of an F1 race can be some of the most exciting action in motorsports. According to Nico Rosberg, there is more to it than just the obvious traffic.
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky...
FOX Sports
Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license
Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been named Nicholas...
World champion Max Verstappen ends boycott with Sky Sports
World champion Max Verstappen said his boycott with Sky Sports is over.Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to address the broadcaster at the Mexican Grand Prix a fortnight ago.Their unprecedented stance came a week after Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.In Mexico City, Verstappen accused Sky Sports of being “disrespectful” and “living in the past”.But following discussions between both parties ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round of the season in Brazil, Verstappen confirmed both his and Red Bull’s silence will end.Speaking...
Ricciardo Is ‘at Peace’ Knowing These Could Be His Final F1 Races
The Australian said, “If I was to be back on the grid in 2024, this has the biggest upside in terms of I know I’ll be a better version of myself.”
F1 qualifying: Kevin Magnussen claims maiden pole in 100th start for Haas, who become first American team to do so since 1975
After 140 races in Formula 1, Kevin Magnussen claimed his maiden pole position in a rainy qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Magnussen’s team, Haas, is the only American constructor currently competing in F1 and is the first U.S.-based outfit to claim a pole position since the 1975 British Grand Prix. Denmark, Magnussen’s birthplace, becomes the 24th country to produce an F1 pole sitter.
F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.FOLLOW LIVE: F1 qualifying at the Brazilian GP as Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing...
Sebastian Vettel Says He Can't Rule Out F1 Return
There are just two races left in the 2022 season, and the end of an era is looming over the sport.
SB Nation
Kevin Magnussen scores the first-ever pole position for Haas F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix
The 2022 Formula One season is headed into its penultimate weekend, the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, and an unexpected face will roll off in pole position for Saturday’s sprint event. Kevin Magnussen, who began the season without an F1 ride, secured the pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix....
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton praises Max Verstappen for 'amazing job' in 2022
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has praised his former rival Max Verstappen for his dominant championship-winning performance this year. Verstappen secured his second title last month with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix and has won 14 of the 20 races so far this year, breaking the record for the most wins in a single season previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.
wtaj.com
2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix preview
The Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, takes place this weekend at São Paulo’s Autódromo José Carlos Pace. And even though both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles have been decided, the Brazilian Grand Prix will be worth a watch as it’s a race that almost always packs excitement.
Jalopnik
George Russell's Hobbies Are Taking a Back Seat to His Formula 1 Career — For Now
We all know Formula 1 drivers have one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it can be easy to underestimate the dedication it takes to be competitive — even away from the track. Mercedes’ George Russell is a perfect example, using his free time during his first year at the team to study up on how to be a frontrunner.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton reveals inspiration after becoming honorary citizen of Brazil
Lewis Hamilton has become an honorary citizen of Brazil ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The seven-time Formula One world champion traces his desire for motor racing back to watching Brazilian great Ayrton Senna during his youth. Following his victory at last year’s race, the Englishman completed an additional lap while holding the Brazil flag – mimicking Senna at his home race in 1991.It was that gesture which helped see Hamilton, 37, bestowed with the honour by the president of the chamber of deputies, Arthur Lira, ahead of this weekend’s race at Interlagos.“When I was five years old, I...
Formula 1: Extremely shocking qualifying result in Brazil
Kevin Magnussen surprisingly took the pole position for the Formula 1 sprint race ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit. Kevin Magnussen wasn’t competing in Formula 1 at this time last year after losing his ride with Haas following the 2020 season, and it didn’t necessarily look like he was ever going to return.
Comments / 0