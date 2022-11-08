As we tune into the results of the 2022 General Election, new anchors like CBS Mornings personality Gayle King are thrust into the spotlight. She’s been on the air for decades now, and at what feels like a turning point in American history, she’s on the frontlines of reporting the election results to the American public. Although she’s made her political leanings very clear, many of us wonder what her salary is.

2 DAYS AGO