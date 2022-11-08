Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship
Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Upworthy
Bride had 'flower bros' for wedding instead of the usual flower girls: 'They understood the assignment'
Weddings are so much fun, with all the love in the air, dancing and tradition. With changing times, shaping traditions to suit the needs of your family or your loved ones is becoming more and more common. A hair influencer, Jess, was getting married but didn't know where to include her brothers in the wedding, so she mixed things up a bit!
"Who Said That" There's High Fashion Clothing at Amazon? Porsha Williams Just Dropped a Collection
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rihanna shares details about her and A$AP Rocky’s son; He’s ‘happy’ and ‘funny’
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t shared any photos of their son, or his name, but she has been sharing insight into life as a new mom. The businesswoman has been preparing for her Savage X Fenty show and sharing adorable details about their baby during interviews along the way.
Judaism and Israeli heritage front and center on Netflix show
When it comes to finding your soulmate, putting all your eggs in one basket on a reality TV show seems like a recipe for disaster. But for Alexa Alfia, who is appearing in the third season of the hit Netflix show “Love Is Blind,” a key ingredient in romantic success is an adventurous palate.
Gayle King's Salary Is Even More Impressive Than Her Resume
As we tune into the results of the 2022 General Election, new anchors like CBS Mornings personality Gayle King are thrust into the spotlight. She’s been on the air for decades now, and at what feels like a turning point in American history, she’s on the frontlines of reporting the election results to the American public. Although she’s made her political leanings very clear, many of us wonder what her salary is.
Mathew Knowles shares why Solange turned down this life-changing offer
The Knowles family can count some of the most talented people in the world among their supporters. Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, doesn’t say much when it comes to his family but on Nov. 5 he wanted to offer a token of appreciation to his daughters on Instagram.
BET
Momma Dee Posts A Family Photo On Instagram: ‘I Love My Children More Than Anything In This World’
Momma Dee wants the world to know how much she loves her adult children. The mom-of-two took to Instagram with a backstage photo posing with her daughter Jasmine Brown and son Darryl Richardson Jr., better known as the rapper Scrappy. “A Mothers Love for her child is like nothing else...
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’
Drake took aim at tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, on his new album 'Her Loss,' calling him a groupie to his wife.
New music Friday: GloRilla releases EP, Wizkid, Nas and Rihanna more music
GloRilla, the Memphis breakout hip-hop star of 2022, has released her debut project under Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Anyways, Life’s Great, is an inside look into the thoughts of GloRilla as a budding superstar coming from less-than-ideal conditions in Memphis. She reflects on the process of losing friends on the way to fame and figuring out her romantic life.
Meet Steve Harvey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Marjorie Harvey
Everyone knows who Steve Harvey is — but many don’t know the one person who has stood by the comedian’s side and guided him through the darkest moments of his life. The iconic Family Feud game show host, stand-up comedian and controversial Miss Universe Pageant host credits his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey (born Marjorie Bridges), for changing his life forever.
Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Rob Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Dream’s 6th Birthday: ‘Daddy Will Always Love You’
His baby girl! Rob Kardashian celebrated his daughter Dream’s 6th birthday with a special snack and some larger-than-life decorations. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 35, captioned a Thursday, November 10, Instagram photo of Dream — whom he shares with his former fiancée, Blac Chyna — grinning inside a giant dinosaur egg replica.
Singer Jason Warrior regrets actions toward Diddy, other hosts of ‘The Four’
Singer Jason Warrior, 27, has gone viral on a handful of occasions through his appearances on “American Idol” and “The Four.” One of his viral moments included walking up to the judges’ panel on [The Four] and and told Meghan Trainor that sometimes she says things to contestants that really hurt.
How teenager Nyla Hayes is gaining million dollar success with NFTs as a digital artist
EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on Oct. 29. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries. Nyla...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Dad tries his best but hilariously messes up pad delivery after daughter gets her period
He 'overstood the assignment.'
Owners of ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark willing to sell rights to Kanye West
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, the two Black activists who own the rights to “White Lives Matter” are willing to sell the phrase to Ye West, but only for a big price tag. This originated from West debuting his “White Lives Matter” design during the YZY season nine fashion show. West hasn’t been able to sell the shirts in America because he doesn’t own the rights.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 1