“Much greater than you can imagine” – Neymar highlights qualities that makes Cristiano Ronaldo a threat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Read full article on original website
Related
England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
Christian Pulisic is recalled by Chelsea boss Graham Potter for their game at Man City in the Carabao Cup, his second-from-last fixture to build up form before World Cup with the US
Christian Pulisic is back in Chelsea's starting lineup for their penultimate game before the World Cup break, away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Pulisic has been benched by manager Graham Potter for Chelsea's last two matches, a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League followed by their toothless home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses tonights game against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar
Brazil heads to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites. A look at their roster confirms why that's the case. The post World Cup 2022: There’s More to Brazil’s Roster Than Neymar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas reacts to USMNT roster reveal
The wait to see who makes the final United States men's national team roster for the 2022 World Cup is over. Gregg Berhalter's 26-man roster was revealed on Wednesday afternoon, and there were more than a few surprises. Perhaps most notable was that veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen did not make the team.
lastwordonsports.com
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner
Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Samuel Eto’o’s shocking World Cup prediction
Samuel Eto’o has had a long and decorated playing career and after he retired in 2019, the Cameroonian legend became the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Eto’o loves his native Cameroon as well as the continent of Africa, maybe to a fault. Because when asked who would win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Eto’o went with the home nation choice.
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
IShowSpeed Travels To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Manchester United v Aston Villa
YouTuber IShowSpeed is famous for his references about Cristiano Ronaldo but won’t get to meet his footballing idol.
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
SkySports
Endrick: Chelsea host family of Brazilian wonderkid amid interest from Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool
Chelsea have hosted the family of Brazilian teenager Endrick at the club's training ground as they continue to explore the possibility of signing the Palmeiras forward. The 16-year-old is one of the most coveted youngsters in world football, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City among a host of clubs reportedly interested in his signature.
World Cup schedule 2022: USA and Mexico match times and TV info
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will be able
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi, other stars likely playing in last FIFA World Cup
All good things come to an end. As painfully true as it sounds, it’s one of the unfortunate realities of life – and it also applies to soccer. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaching, the quadrennial tournament provides a platform for some of the globe’s biggest stars to compete for a chance to represent their country in a tournament like no other.
Yardbarker
Ronaldo reveals he almost quit football at Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on almost quitting football if Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or over him when he moved to Juventus. The Portuguese star and Messi shared a rivalry never seen before as they constantly competed for who the best player on the planet for over a decade.
Comments / 0