Cardi B Shares Moving Tribute To TakeOff: ‘I Am Heartbroken’
Cardi B has shared a moving tribute to TakeOff on the day of the late Migos rapper’s funeral, calling the loss “a nightmare” and the pain “incomparable.”. Friends and family of TakeOff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) gathered at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (November 11) to say their goodbyes after he was shot and killed on November 1 at a Houston, Texas bowling alley.
Black Star Announce Surprise NYC Concert After ‘SNL’ Appearance
New York, NY - Black Star have announced a surprise concert this weekend to extend their New York City showcase. After serving as this weekend’s Saturday Night Live musical guests alongside the episode’s host and legendary comedian Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) will be taking their talents to Manhattan’s Sony Hall.
Fat Joe Names The Dead Rappers He’d Like To Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe has revealed which two fallen rappers he would bring to life if he could, but not for the sake of musical collaborations. During his recent appearance on Red Table Talk, Joe fielded questions from a handful of fans, one of which asked if there is anyone he wishes he could bring back to life.
Lil Durk & Mariah Carey Spark Collaboration Rumors After Being Spotted Having Dinner
Lil Durk has been spotted having dinner with Mariah Carey, and fans think a new collaboration between the two may be in the works. A video surfaced online on Thursday (November 10) that showed Durkio snapping a few pics with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri, wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri.
T-Pain Reveals He Used To Charge Artists Cars For Songs: ‘I Had Enough Money’
T-Pain has revealed there was a point in his career when he stopped asking artists for money in exchange for features, instead he would ask them for cars. The Florida rapper-singer made the revelation during a recent episode of his Nappy Boy Radio podcast featuring Taylor Bennett. Pain explained that he would make arrangements for a rare car that he couldn’t get his hands on from an artist and he’d hop in the booth to bang out a verse or hook on their song.
J. Prince’s Family Set Up Memorial For TakeOff At Houston Shooting Site
J. Prince and his family held a memorial this week in Houston at the site where TakeOff was tragically killed. Prince, who did not attend the funeral, erected a tribute to the late Migos rapper with hundreds of roses outside 810 Billiards and Bowling. Doves were also released in TakeOff’s honor.
CeeLo Green Honors His Favorite Idols With Custom Made Chain
CeeLo Green has found a way to pay tribute to those in life who have inspired him in some way with an icy chain featuring photos of various artists and cultural icons. The glistening custom necklace includes portraits of Michael Jackson, Prince, Otis Redding, Curtis Mayfield, LA Reid, Ike Turner, James Brown, Sly Stone, David Lee Roth and more.
Nas Teases Long Talked About Joint Album With DJ Premier
Nas has once again spoken about his long-rumored collaborative album with DJ Premier — this time on his new project King’s Disease 3 with Hit-Boy. On the track “30,” the Queens rap legend snuck a line in about the joint effort with Preemo, mentioning the album could still see a release date.
Celebrating Missy Elliott's 'Under Construction' 20 Years Later
The term classic in this day and age is used to describe albums that replicate the blueprint of people who came before them, but twenty years ago when the musical landscape was different, it was an appropriate term used to reference a project that received universal praise and admiration gradually. To be a classic, an album not only had to be cohesive, but it had to either change the direction of music or add something to an already impressive music lineage.
Tyler, The Creator Pays Tribute To Justin Timberlake’s ‘Justified’ On 20th Anniversary
Tyler, The Creator has shown his admiration for Justin Timberlake’s debut album Justified, to commemorate its 20th anniversary. On Thursday (November 10), Tyler took to Twitter to share that Timberlake’s debut is one of his favorite albums of all time because of its innovative production and songwriting. “Started...
Nick Cannon Responds To $3M Child Support Claims
Nick Cannon has set the record straight on allegations that he pays $3 million a year in child support payments amid his ever-growing offspring. According to HotNewHipHop, a rumor surfaced that Cannon’s payments to support his brood was somewhere around the $3 million mark. Although he did not disclose specifics about his financial arrangements with his various partners, The Wild ‘n Out creator claims he dishes out even “more than that.”
Logic Wants To Do Joint Album With The Alchemist: ‘It Would Be An Honor’
Logic has revealed how much of an honor it would be if he was given the opportunity to do an album with legendary producer The Alchemist. The Maryland native spoke about wanting to do a joint album with Alchemist on Twitter after a fan asked if he would do a full project with the West Coast native. According to Logic, not only does he want to do it, but the project can get done pretty quickly.
Swizz Beatz Gifts French Montana A Camel For His 38th Birthday
Los Angeles, CA - Swizz Beatz celebrated French Montana’s 38th birthday in a big way by gifting his fellow New York brother a camel. French’s birthday bash went down at his lavish Hidden Hills mansion on Wednesday night (November 9), with the rapper sharing a video of Swizz’s animal gift on his Instagram page. In the clip, the duo approached the camel as it sat on the ground next to a handler.
Nas Reveals He & JAY-Z Sometimes Joke About Their Past Beef Via Text
Nas has revisited his past beef with JAY-Z on his new album King’s Disease 3, revealing they sometimes joke about their feud over text. While the project marks the opening of yet another chapter in Nas’ illustrious career — not to mention his prolific partnership with multi-platinum producer Hit-Boy — KD3 finds the legendary MC in a reflective mood throughout.
21 Savage Affiliate Beats Up Kanye West Lookalike In ‘Robbin Season’ Video
A 21 Savage affiliate has shared a music video for his track “Robbin Season” and can be seen in part of the video jumping a Kanye West doppelgänger. 21 Lil Harold gave his new single “Robbin Season” the visual treatment on Tuesday (November 8), and can be seen assaulting the Ye lookalike until he’s beaten unconscious.
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage Over Verzuz 'Smoke' Taunt: 'Drake Know What's Going On'
Kodak Black has called out 21 Savage after the Atlanta rapper said he’d “smoke” him in a Verzuz battle. During a Twitch live stream with Kai Cenat on Wednesday (November 9), 21 doubled down on his recent claim that he’d beat any of his fellow 2016 XXL Freshmen — including Kodak — in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular sound clash series.
Nas To Perform ‘King’s Disease’ Trilogy At Special New York Show
Nas has announced a one-night only show in New York City that will see him perform the now completed King’s Disease trilogy in its entirety. The special performance will take place on February 24 at Madison Square Garden. Nas shared the news via Instagram on Friday (November 11), just hours after the arrival of his latest Hit-Boy assisted album, King’s Disease 3.
Offset Pushes Album Back Following Death Of TakeOff
Offset has delayed the release of his new solo album following the death of his cousin and former Migos member TakeOff. A screenshot of a DM exchange between Set and a fan confirmed the delay, with the fan writing in part: “It’s probably the last thing on your mind but is your album still dropping Friday?”
Quavo Pens Heartfelt Letter To TakeOff: ‘You Are Our Angel’
Quavo has penned a touching letter to his fallen partner in rhyme TakeOff, in which he said the word “nephew” did not adequately describe his Migos brethren. The letter was posted to Quavo’s Instagram account on Saturday (November 12). The profile had remained dormant since a post made on October 31, just hours before TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston.
21 Savage Admits Regret Over 'Dumb' Comments About Bankroll Fresh's Death
21 Savage has expressed regret over comments he made regarding the late Bankroll Fresh. During a 2016 interview with VladTV, 21 expressed frustration that his friend No Plug – who was seen on camera engaging in a physical fight with Bankroll Fresh moments before he was shot dead – was being portrayed as a “hater” responsible for the Atlanta rapper’s murder.
