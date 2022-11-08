The term classic in this day and age is used to describe albums that replicate the blueprint of people who came before them, but twenty years ago when the musical landscape was different, it was an appropriate term used to reference a project that received universal praise and admiration gradually. To be a classic, an album not only had to be cohesive, but it had to either ‌change the direction of music or add something to an already impressive music lineage.

1 DAY AGO