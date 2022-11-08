Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
healthcareguys.com
7 Natural Remedies for Rheumatoid Arthritis
You can still enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle when you have rheumatoid arthritis. It’s natural to feel angry, frustrated, afraid, and uncertain when you’ve been diagnosed with the disease. You wake up with your joints feeling stiff and painful every morning, and sometimes even the simplest chores like laundry and cooking become a challenge.
Medical News Today
Why does cocaine make you poop?
Cocaine may make some people have bowel movements. However, it may not necessarily be the drug, cocaine hydrochloride, that affects the digestive system. It may be due to other ingredients. Street dealers lace cocaine with other additives and drugs that can make a person need to go to the bathroom....
News-Medical.net
Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Opinion: Indications Of Post-Narcissist Stress Disorder
The addiction ran deep and the moment he walked out of the door it felt like my whole body was burning. I screamed for him the loudest I had ever screamed for anyone even though I knew that he was gone. He had discarded me, he had lied to me, he had just used me.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for an irregular heartbeat?
Medications for an irregular heartbeat — known as arrhythmia — aim to treat symptoms and prevent damage to a person’s heart and other organs. Depending on the type of arrhythmia, medication can help slow or regulate a person’s heartbeat. Arrhythmias affect. 1.5–5% — of the population,...
If You Experience Period Cramps In Your Thighs, This Could Be Why
You're likely aware of common period symptoms, like chocolate cravings and abdominal cramps. But did you know cramps can happen in your thighs? This may be why.
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
Reasons Why You Are Waking Up Dizzy
Despite being a frequent sensation among many people, dizziness can impact your daily life, especially if feeling imbalanced occurs most mornings.
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
Medical News Today
What to know about joints locking up in fingers and toes
Some conditions cause the finger or toe joint tissue to thicken, which makes movement difficult. This, in turn, may affect how the joint bends, leading to a locking sensation. The potential causes of this include injury and arthritis. Tendons surrounding the finger and toe joints control the movement of the...
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report.
L.A. Weekly
Scope Of CBD In The Treatment Of Mental Health Disorders
View the original article about the Scope Of CBD In The Treatment Of Mental Health Disorders at CBD Extractions. CBD is finding popularity as an effective treatment option for depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. This recent interest in the cannabis derivative is because of its proven ability to reduce pain and make people relaxed physically and emotionally. Though it is being widely used nowadays, the extent of its effectiveness, the exact composition and potential side effects are still matters subject to speculation in the medical community.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Healthline
Cellulitis Symptoms Not to Ignore
Cellulitis is a common skin infection that always requires treatment. That’s why it’s important not to ignore the symptoms, such as an irritated or painful rash, skin blisters, swelling, and fever. Early treatment is the best way to prevent potentially serious complications from cellulitis. Cellulitis is a bacterial...
The Internet Is Losing It Over Tart Cherry Juice For Sleep, So I Spoke To A Sleep Doctor For The Truth
"Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"
L.A. Weekly
Can CBD Promote Cardiovascular Health?
View the original article about CBD For Cardiovascular Health at CBD And Depression. The benefits of CBD to promote cardiovascular health are suggested by several studies conducted on this compound. CBD or cannabidiol has the ability to reduce blood pressure and prevent the development of different ailments that can affect your heart and circulatory system. Therefore, by using CBD for heart health, you will be able to get protection from different chronic ailments that can affect your heart.
What Does It Mean When You Have A Horseshoe Kidney?
According to WebMD, the horseshoe kidney (aka renal fusion) is a renal development condition that occurs in a child before birth. Normally, the baby's kidneys position themselves just above the waist inside the womb. However, at times, both kidneys join together at the base in the form of a U, hence, the name horseshoe kidney.
