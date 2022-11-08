Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Teen Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On Thursday night, a teen was shot in Northwest, Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a call of gunfire in the area at approximately 6:16 pm. When they arrived at the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He had been shot in the bicep. The teen was brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at The post Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore police officer on patrol in the area of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunshots nearby just after midnight on Friday. Immediately, the officer rushed to the sound of the gunfire and found a 19-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. The officer, along with responding medics provided aid to the wounded teen, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. At this time, the teen’s status is unknown. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Baltimore police officer rushed to sound of gunfire to find 19-year-old shot appeared first on Shore News Network.
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – An 18-year-old male was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Baltimore’s northern district. At around 6:16 pm, police responded to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the bicep,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.” At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact The post Teen shot Thursday night in Northwest Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Landover
LANDOVER, MD – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Landover. Police are now looking for the killer of Walter Billy Manning III, of Laurel. According to police, at around 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the location to find Manning outside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later. Investigators are working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to The post Man shot and killed in Landover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after 5 pm on Monday, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Southeast Baltimore. Now, The Baltimore Police Department has released photos of a possible person of interest in the shooting. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1400 Block of West Fayette Street. At the location, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She is currently in grave condition at Johns Hopkins Pediatrics. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. The police are looking to identify a person of interest. If you have any information about this shooting The post Baltimore Police Release Photos Of Person Of Interest in Shooting of 13-Year-Old Female appeared first on Shore News Network.
24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting. Shortly after 1:33 pm, police arrived at the 2900 Block of Stanton Road for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of D.C. He was suffering from a gunshot wound. Vicente was pronounced at the scene. If anyone has any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 24-Year-Old Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized
LANDSDOWNE, ME – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on the 4300 block of Tucker Circle Thursday night in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the Hollins Station complex Thursday night to find one male victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim is a teenager. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. There is no further information in this late-breaking news. The post Police at shooting scene in Lansdowne, teen hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
18-year-old reported missing in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD – Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman. 18-year-old Emily Rose Leddon (5′ 4″, 115 lbs.) was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair and an unknown clothing description. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 18-year-old reported missing in Parkville appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and the vehicle involved in an armed robbery that took place yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the 500 Block of Morse Street. The suspects’ displayed handguns, stole property from the victim, and left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they were using. If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest
Monday, November 7, 2022 (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in the 4300 block of Garrison Street, Northwest. At approximately 10:05 pm, the suspect and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and an airsoft gun was recovered on scene. There were no reported injuries. The post Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Garrison Street, Northwest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nijade Grant, a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Grant was last seen by family in the 900 block of Clopper Road at approximately 3 p.m., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. At approximately 10 p.m., that same day, Grant was seen at Union Station, in Washington D.C. Grant is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. The post Teen reported missing in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Middle River this morning. 11-year-old Ashley Summerlin, 4’8 75lbs), was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black and white checkered Van shoes with flames. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert: 11-year-old girl reported missing in Middle River appeared first on Shore News Network.
One killed in crash on I-95 near Newark
NEWARK, DE – One person was killed in a crash on I-95 south near Newark overnight, according to the Delaware State Police. Detectives are investigating the fatal crash that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and her 31-year-old passenger. Police said a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. “For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left The post One killed in crash on I-95 near Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman reported missing in Rockville
by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Truck driver dead in fatal crash in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 45-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Dover early Thursday morning. According to the Delaware State Police, the victim was driving a loaded Freightliner tractor with a fully loaded flatbed of cargo southbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway at around 8:09 am when his truck left the roadway and collided with several trees nearby. Police did not release the identify of the driver. Detectives said the driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway southbound (south of Exit 104) was closed for approximately The post Truck driver dead in fatal crash in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
117K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0