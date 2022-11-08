WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects and the vehicle involved in an armed robbery that took place yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the 500 Block of Morse Street. The suspects’ displayed handguns, stole property from the victim, and left the scene. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they were using. If you have any information about this incident or can identify these individuals, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO