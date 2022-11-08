Read full article on original website
fdu.edu
International Education Week 2022
Florham Campus: Donations of perishable and nonperishable items may be dropped off at the Devils Care Pantry. Metropolitan Campus: All donations go to Helping Hands in Teaneck, N.J. Drop off at the Student Union Building, Metropolitan Campus Library and Dickinson Hall. Contact Emily Bone at e.bone@student.fdu.edu. November 14, 2022 to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County conducts active shooter drill at BOCES
GOSHEN – An active shooter drill was conducted Tuesday at Orange-Ulster BOCES to help law enforcement respond to school shootings. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said he gets plenty of questions from parents regarding school safety as news reports, sometimes on a weekly or daily basis, cover mass shooting in our schools.
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middle Hope house fire claims life
MIDDLE HOPE – Fire Tuesday night claimed one life and damaged a house at 25 Babes Lane off Lattintown Road in the Middle Hope area of the Town of Newburgh. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the attic and a report of an a man unaccounted for in the upstairs of the residence. The man was located, CPR was performed by Town of Newburgh EMS and he was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he later died, according to EMS officials.
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
Day care shut down after 2-year-old walked out unsupervised
Parents in the area are now concerned about their kids’ future day care, and some are struggling to find another option for their child after Loyalty Daycare closed its doors.
N.J. election results 2022: Hunterdon County
Voters in Hunterdon County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ after their vote totals.
Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News. The son said Papa […]
Hundreds protest warehouse development in N.J town
Hundreds of residents of Franklin Township in Somerset County gathered Thursday afternoon to protest warehouse development in their community, calling for town officials to prohibit future construction until the long term effects of warehouse development on the environment, public safety, resident health, and quality of life are fully studied. The...
Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem
NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies
Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old. Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.
larchmontloop.com
Police Say Mamaroneck Store Sold Marijuana, Possibly to Teens
Mamaroneck Village Police say they received “numerous complaints from parents, business owners, and community members” about the Mamaroneck Convenience Store, located at 311 Mamaroneck Avenue, possibly selling dangerous and illegal products to young teenagers and the general public. Police found the following items for sale:. Marijuana, (of which...
Here are the Election Day 2022 results affecting Monmouth and Ocean County races
The polls have closed and the votes have and are continuing to be counted from Election Day 2022. Here are the preliminary rolling results of the local elections and elections that have local connections stemming from ongoing tallies from the New Jersey Division of Elections, Monmouth County Clerk's/Elections Offices, and the Ocean County Clerk's/Elections Offices.
Newburgh man killed in house fire on farm
Police got a 911 call for help around 9:30 p.m. and say when they arrived four family members were out of the house, while the victim was trapped inside.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
pix11.com
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
philadelphiaobserver.com
Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old, NYC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out
A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face. According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701. The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield...
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
