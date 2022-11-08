IRVINGTON, NJ – A New Jersey woman is heading to prison for seven months after being convicted of immigration marriage fraud. Audrey Boney Johnson, 34, and Shanon St. Aubyn Stephenson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered into a fraudulent marriage simply to defraud the immigration process, the Department of Justice contested during the trial. “Shortly thereafter, Johnson and Stephenson applied to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (“USCIS) for Stephenson to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., often called a “green card.”,” the DOJ said. “Following an interview with the USCIS in 2012, Stephenson was issued a temporary, two-year The post Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO