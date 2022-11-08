ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Education Week 2022

Florham Campus: Donations of perishable and nonperishable items may be dropped off at the Devils Care Pantry. Metropolitan Campus: All donations go to Helping Hands in Teaneck, N.J. Drop off at the Student Union Building, Metropolitan Campus Library and Dickinson Hall. Contact Emily Bone at e.bone@student.fdu.edu. November 14, 2022 to...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County conducts active shooter drill at BOCES

GOSHEN – An active shooter drill was conducted Tuesday at Orange-Ulster BOCES to help law enforcement respond to school shootings. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said he gets plenty of questions from parents regarding school safety as news reports, sometimes on a weekly or daily basis, cover mass shooting in our schools.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud

IRVINGTON, NJ – A New Jersey woman is heading to prison for seven months after being convicted of immigration marriage fraud. Audrey Boney Johnson, 34, and Shanon St. Aubyn Stephenson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered into a fraudulent marriage simply to defraud the immigration process, the Department of Justice contested during the trial. “Shortly thereafter, Johnson and Stephenson applied to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (“USCIS) for Stephenson to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., often called a “green card.”,” the DOJ said. “Following an interview with the USCIS in 2012, Stephenson was issued a temporary, two-year The post Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
insidernj.com

‘Paterson is Pound Town’, Says Sayegh

The cities looked lifeless compared to Republican strongholds like Hunterdon. Granted, in the case of Newark, ground game contained no battleground dimension. But in Paterson, Democrats would have to rely on turnout in southern Passaic County to offset a red wave up north. The Democrats’ countywide ticket looked vulnerable.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies

Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old. Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.
WALLINGTON, NJ
pix11.com

NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office

Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ

