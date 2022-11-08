Police ID a man with a record of breaking and entering for attempted rape and strangulation in Arborway home invasion; now they have to find him

Read full article on original website
Armed robber fired two shots in struggle with victims in Roslindale, police say
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man on charges he tried to rob two people at gunpoint at 4374 Washington St. at Rosecliff Street in Roslindale around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. It was reported that the suspect followed two victims into a building at gun point demanding their money and...
One of the men shot in Hyde Park triple shooting to be charged for all the guns and ammo police say they found in his home
Boston Police report that as part of their investigation into a triple shooting at 1 Rosa St. at River Street in Hyde Park Sunday night, they obtained a search warrant for one of the victim's homes and found:. A loaded .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun, a loaded 10 mm Glock...
Man opens fire on Rowes Wharf with a flare gun, attacks responding cops with uncapped hypodermic needles, police say
Boston Police report a South Boston man is at a local hospital for treatment and waiting arraignment on charges he fired several flares at Rowes Wharf, causing damage to both the Boston Harbor Hotel and boats docked there and for the hypodermic needles he threw at responding officers, one of whom was stabbed by one of them after the man had been cuffed.
14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says
As he sat on the woman's couch, taking a breather from being chased by cops, the kid sighed he just couldn't go back to jail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office recounts. But the woman convinced him to get out of her apartment, which he had broken into, and police officers, already looking for him, soon caught up with him.
Boston cop arrested on drugged-driving charge in Haverhill
Boston Police report a BPD officer who has been on medical leave for at least two years was arrested on Monday in Haverhill on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long, 55, who has been on the force for 35 years, previously served as a patrolman...
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
Fire displaces 15 people, 4 cats in Roslindale
The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 3927 Washington St. in Roslindale around 5:45 p.m. for what turned into a two-alarm fire. The department reports the fire started in the rear and heavily damaged the second and third floors. A neighboring building suffered minor damage. The department reports no...
Parents of two more Mission Hill School students sue over the way they say their kids were bullied and beaten
Parents of two former students at the Mission Hill School, which the School Committee ordered shut as unfixable earlier this year, are suing Boston, the school's onetime principal and two teachers for the unconscionable treatment they say their kids received from not just students but the principal and her staff.
Boston to pay $2.1 million in settlement of City Hall Plaza Christian-flag case
The city of Boston yesterday formally agreed to pay $2.125 million to the lawyers for Hal Shurtleff, the former West Roxbury man who won the right to fly his "Christian" flag over City Hall Plaza for a couple of hours in August. The city now has 30 days to pay...
Three displaced by two-alarm fire on Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester
The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 108 Woodrow Ave. in Dorchester for what became a two-alarm fire around 8:30 p.m. The fire spread from the basement to the second floor, the department reports, adding neighboring 112 Woodrow Avenue suffered some damage on the wall facing 108. Three people...
Christian nurse who claims Covid-19 vaccines suck sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get vaccinated
A nurse who self-identifies as Christian today sued Boston Medical Center for firing her in October, 2021 for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In her rejected request for a medical exemption, filed along with her lawsuit today in US District Court in Boston, Maureen McCarthy says her body is God's temple and not to be defiled with vaccines:
We have shared bus/bike lanes now, but what about shared bus/truck lanes?
The Boston Regional Metropolitan Planning Organization has come out with a report on a potential way to curb road congestion: Dedicated lanes for use by buses and trucks, in particular near Logan Airport and the Raymond Flynn Marine Park in South Boston and along Chelsea Creek. Both transit and freight...
Cambridge to consider joining New York in banning right turns on red
What took them so long?
Associated Press called the governor's race for Maura Healey at 8:02 p.m. She'll be our first openly queer governor and the first woman elected to the post. And Andrea Campbell will be our first Black woman attorney general. Report from Healey's victory party. Boston numbers show Democrats winning big in...
