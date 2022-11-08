ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police ID a man with a record of breaking and entering for attempted rape and strangulation in Arborway home invasion; now they have to find him

 2 days ago
universalhub.com

Man opens fire on Rowes Wharf with a flare gun, attacks responding cops with uncapped hypodermic needles, police say

Boston Police report a South Boston man is at a local hospital for treatment and waiting arraignment on charges he fired several flares at Rowes Wharf, causing damage to both the Boston Harbor Hotel and boats docked there and for the hypodermic needles he threw at responding officers, one of whom was stabbed by one of them after the man had been cuffed.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

14-year-old with an ankle bracelet and a loaded gun was driving around Dorchester Friday night, badly enough to attract police attention, DA says

As he sat on the woman's couch, taking a breather from being chased by cops, the kid sighed he just couldn't go back to jail, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office recounts. But the woman convinced him to get out of her apartment, which he had broken into, and police officers, already looking for him, soon caught up with him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

Boston cop arrested on drugged-driving charge in Haverhill

Boston Police report a BPD officer who has been on medical leave for at least two years was arrested on Monday in Haverhill on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs. Christopher Long, 55, who has been on the force for 35 years, previously served as a patrolman...
HAVERHILL, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Fire displaces 15 people, 4 cats in Roslindale

The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 3927 Washington St. in Roslindale around 5:45 p.m. for what turned into a two-alarm fire. The department reports the fire started in the rear and heavily damaged the second and third floors. A neighboring building suffered minor damage. The department reports no...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Three displaced by two-alarm fire on Woodrow Avenue in Dorchester

The Boston Fire Department reports firefighters responded to 108 Woodrow Ave. in Dorchester for what became a two-alarm fire around 8:30 p.m. The fire spread from the basement to the second floor, the department reports, adding neighboring 112 Woodrow Avenue suffered some damage on the wall facing 108. Three people...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Christian nurse who claims Covid-19 vaccines suck sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get vaccinated

A nurse who self-identifies as Christian today sued Boston Medical Center for firing her in October, 2021 for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In her rejected request for a medical exemption, filed along with her lawsuit today in US District Court in Boston, Maureen McCarthy says her body is God's temple and not to be defiled with vaccines:
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

We have shared bus/bike lanes now, but what about shared bus/truck lanes?

The Boston Regional Metropolitan Planning Organization has come out with a report on a potential way to curb road congestion: Dedicated lanes for use by buses and trucks, in particular near Logan Airport and the Raymond Flynn Marine Park in South Boston and along Chelsea Creek. Both transit and freight...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

What took them so long?

Associated Press called the governor's race for Maura Healey at 8:02 p.m. She'll be our first openly queer governor and the first woman elected to the post. And Andrea Campbell will be our first Black woman attorney general. Report from Healey's victory party. Boston numbers show Democrats winning big in...
BOSTON, MA

