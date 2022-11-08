Read full article on original website
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Renee Paquette Loved MJF Telling Her To Shut Her Mouth
AEW fans saw Renee Paquette make her shocking debut last month. Fans and pro wrestlers alike were simply elated to see the former WWE personality in AEW, even though she really had no idea how they would react to her. Interestingly enough, she really liked her segment with MJF as well.
Vince McMahon Had No Confidence In RVD As A Top Star In WWE
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. That being said, Vince McMahon never really saw him as the Whole F’n Show.
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Expecting Their First Child
WWE fans might miss seeing Pat McAfee on television, but he is still very visible. Now the former NFL punter has some big news to share. Pat McAfee and Samantha McAfee were married in August 2020. The couple announced today that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. Samantha made the announcement through an emotional message on Twitter.
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
Paul Heyman Reacts To Jake Paul Wanting Him In His Corner
Jake Paul shocked everyone with his presence at the Crown Jewel press conference. The undefeated boxer came to his brother’s aide during the show’s main event as well. Jake knocked out The Usos before teasing a potential matchup with Solo Sikoa. Jake was namedropped multiple times during the...
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Frog Splash Video Garners Over 45 Million Views
It’s been a week since WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. On tonight’s Smackdown, the influence of Logan Paul was touted in regards to a video he took during the match.
Asuka & IYO Sky’s Promo Battle On WWE RAW Translated To English
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the main event of RAW on October 31st. Alexa Bliss won the match for her team by getting the decisive pin on Iyo Sky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky and Asuka exchanged a few words in Japanese, and we now have the entire interaction translated to English.
Taryn Terrell Gives NWA Her Release Request
NWA is in the news for all the wrong reasons, it seems. The company got into the news as Nick Aldis recently submitted his release request, and then the company suspended him. It looks like he may not be the only one in this pursuit. According to Fightful, Taryn Terrell...
Shane McMahon Trends During WWE SmackDown This Week
Shane McMahon was quietly released from WWE following a disastrous power trip backstage at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event. The “Best in the Word” was trending on Twitter during SmackDown this week as well. This week’s edition of SmackDown featured two first round matches for the...
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
Tony Khan Accused To Heavy Drug Use After Signing Jeff Jarrett To AEW Contract
Jeff Jarrett is a pro wrestling veteran and remains one of the very few legends who are still relevant even now. Double J finally made his way to AEW, but Jim Cornette isn’t happy about him possibly wrestling there. Fans were utterly shocked about Jeff Jarrett’s debut on the...
The Dudley Boyz Reunite After 7 Years For Epic Photo
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. Together with his long-time partner Bubba Ray Dudley, they won several tag team titles in various promotions during their career. Spike Dudley was also part of their team for a while and fans couldn’t get enough of them. They also reunited after 7 years recently.
Bow Wow Takes Another Shot At Jade Cargill
Over the past few weeks, rap star Bow Wow has been vying for a spot on the AEW roster. Bow Wow has also been seen — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 31, 2022 “>taking shots on AEW star Jade Cargill, but was easily she could squash Bow Wow in the ring. Bow Wow didn’t take this lightly and called her out on Twitter. Cargill held her ground and clapped back at Bow Wow.
GUNTHER Believes Brock Lesnar Is His Biggest Possible Challenge
GUNTHER had a tremendous run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Now it seems GUNTHER has his eyes set on Brock Lesnar.
AEW Books Stacked Card For Dynamite Before Full Gear
AEW is just a week away from bringing Full Gear to New Jersey. The Jacksonville-based promotion announced a stacked card for the go-home edition of Dynamite during Rampage tonight. Excalibur announced that MJF and Jon Moxley will cut a promo on Dynamite next week. The two are set to collide...
Jeff Jarrett Throws Major Shade At Triple H During AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett was previously associated with WWE as both an on-screen and off-screen talent. Triple H took over and replaced Jarrett with Road Dogg. Tonight, Jarrett took a major dig at his former boss. Jeff Jarrett was featured in a promo segment with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and...
