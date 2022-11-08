ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri

There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
MISSOURI STATE
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear

Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
MISSOURI STATE
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois

The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
ILLINOIS STATE
Do You Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Missouri?

There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.
MISSOURI STATE
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Missouri Voters Legalize Marijuana Use – Here’s What it Means

Missouri voters decided on Tuesday, November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana use. Here are the details of exactly what that means. As multiple media outlets have reported today, recreational marijuana use is now legal in Missouri. KSDK in St. Louis reported that the latest numbers show Amendment 3 passed with 53% of the voters (1,089,326) saying to approve the measure with 47% (961,909) saying no.
MISSOURI STATE
Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?

No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
ILLINOIS STATE
