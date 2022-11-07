Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez says she probably won't carry her own children because of her bipolar medication
Selena Gomez offered a raw look at her mental health in an interview with Rolling Stone. She said she is unlikely to carry children while taking medication for bipolar disorder. Some drugs are associated with increased risks of birth defects, but it's possible to manage bipolar disorder while pregnant. Selena...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
TODAY.com
People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them
A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”
Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Jennifer Garner calls out Britney Spears in new Halloween TikTok
Jennifer Garner is feeling the spooky Halloween mood. The actress has shared several Halloween-themed TikToks, most of them showing her multiple ghost costumes and the excellent acting work of her dog. Her latest video had some help from Britney Spears. @jennifergarner. Boo. 👻 (inspo @Robert and May & @Britney Spears)...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Comments / 0