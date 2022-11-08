Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Meryl Streep’s Daughter Grace Gummer is Pregnant — & Debuted Her First Baby Bump on the Red Carpet
Proving she’s an icon just like her movie star mother, Grace Gummer debuted her first baby bump on the red carpet alongside her music producer husband, Mark Ronson. The 36-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday at W Magazine’s 50th-anniversary party in New York City. She looked stunningly chic in a monochromatic red ensemble by Michael Kors, which consisted of a ribbed sweater dress, a fashionably oversized coat, and sparkling, strappy heels. Her baby bump was her best accessory, which was on full display in her figure-hugging dress.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks a Racy Thigh-High Slit in Gorgeous Versace Gown
Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, enjoyed a sophisticated night out on the town, wearing a very glam Versace gown. The 26-year-old model and singer looked stunning in a mint-green dress that showed how much she looked like her mom in the early days of her career. Leon looked elegant...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
We're Still Not Over The Silver, Pearl Embellished Gown Anne Hathaway Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Anne Hathaway has been an icon since her Princess Diaries days. But, lately, she’s been channeling her Devil Wears Prada character more and more every time we see her. She’s dressing like Miranda Priestly is watching and we’re here for it. And when we saw the stunning...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details
Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo
Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
thezoereport.com
Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour
To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Responds After Kelly Ripa Wore Her Wedding Look for Halloween
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host dressed up as the RHONJ cast member’s very memorable bridal look for Halloween. From her $10,000 hairstyle to her mermaid-style gown, every detail of Teresa Giudice’s wedding look was unforgettable. (In fact, her dress and tiara even earned a spot in the Bravoland immersive museum at BravoCon 2022.) Although her wedding was only three months ago, Teresa’s head-to-toe bridal ensemble is already considered one of the more iconic looks in Bravo history, as recently evidenced by many people replicating it on Halloween — including Kelly Ripa.
Prevention
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How Blake Lively Texted Her About Her Daughter’s Halloween Costume, and It Is Not Eleven
Do you ever come across a story and feel like this is a masterpiece you need to present to the universe through your lens? Well, while most of us may not be lucky enough to have such worldwide popularity, Millie Bobby Brown sure is! The kid with telekinetic powers and a deadly gaze in Netflix’s most celebrated horror fiction rose to prominence and stardom only when she was 8-years-old. And now, just a decade later, the British youth icon went on to produce the most loved British period drama in Netflix’s history, Enola Holmes.
Charlize Theron Stuns In Sheer Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit At ‘The School For Good & Evil’ Premiere
Charlize Theron attended the premiere of Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil on Oct. 18 in LA, when she wore a completely sheer top that revealed her bra underneath. The 47-year-old styled the shirt with a high-waisted hip-high slit skirt that revealed her toned legs and see-through fishnet tights.
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics
Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16. The actress, 43, wore a chocolate...
Food For Thought: Emily Ratajkowski Insists Her Curves Come From Being 'Happy,' Claims She Doesn’t Skip Meals
Though Emily Ratajkowski may be going through a tough time following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, it seems like she's in a good place. The My Body author, 31, recently took to social media to show off her sexy Halloween costume, and singer Halsey complimented her physique, asking her what her "routine" was. “Just eating good! skipping no meals! Happy girl. 😊😂," the model replied. The brunette beauty, who shares son Sylvester with her ex-husband, posted a TikTok of herself wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with shorts that showed off her bum and long boots. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & BRAD PITT...
Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance
Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni embraced on the red carpet while dressed as Catwoman and a giant worm
Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday night. Attendees included her husband Tom Kaulitz and actor Julia Fox.
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
In Style
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Elle
Jennifer Aniston Says She’d 'Love a Relationship' But Has No Interest In Marriage
There isn't a detail about Jennifer Aniston's love life that hasn't been hyper-analysed, speculated over, and reported on over the years; but even then, she continues to believe in love. In a new interview with Allure, the Friends actress addressed whether or not she would ever get married again following...
