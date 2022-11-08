Read full article on original website
Luke Evans is Scrooge in first trailer for Netflix's take on A Christmas Carol
The first trailer for Netflix’s Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Luke Evans as the titular character, has been released. The animated musical is an adaptation of 1970’s Scrooge, which in turn was based on Charles Dickens’ seminal novel. As seen in the two-minute trailer, the latest version...
First trailer for Agents of SHIELD star's new horror movie
Agent of SHIELD's Nick Blood stars in the first trailer for upcoming horror The Offering. The trailer begins with Art (Blood) and his expectant wife Claire (Emily Wiseman) travelling to Brooklyn to visit Art's father Saul (Allan Corduner). Saul works in a funeral home, but the arrival of a mysterious...
Die Hard's Bruce Willis tackles another villain at Christmas in new movie
Bruce Willis will butt heads with Christmas-threatening goons in next month's Detective Knight: Redemption. Part two of an action movie trilogy – the Halloween-themed original was subtitled Rogue while January 2023's closing piece is Independence – this one is scheduled for release in the US on Friday, December 9, while a UK release date is yet to be announced.
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
Avatar 3 could be the end of the series if The Way of Water underperforms
Avatar is finally getting a sequel with The Way of Water out next month, with director James Cameron announcing that three further sequels are planned to release once every two years. The third film has already been shot, as has a big chunk of the fourth. However, Cameron has admitted...
Westworld star Jeffrey Wright lands next lead movie role following show's cancellation
Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright has found his next movie project. For debutant director Cord Jefferson, he'll play Monk Ellison in the adaptation of Percival Everett's 2001 novel Erasure – about an English professor who pens a satirical book under a pseudonym with the aim of laying bare the hypocrisies of the publishing sector (via Deadline).
Andor's Andy Serkis breaks down episode 10's twist ending
Andor star Andy Serkis has broken down that huge ending to the Star Wars show's latest episode. The series' tenth episode, which debuted earlier this week (November 9), wrapped up a three-episode arc set in a prison on Narkina 5, with the inmates finally rebelling. They manage to escape after...
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Dwayne Johnson shares first look at Spider-Man star as Santa in new Christmas movie
Dwayne Johnson has shared the first look at Spider-Man star JK Simmons in their upcoming Christmas film Red One. Posting on Instagram, the wrestler-turned-actor revealed a snap of him alongside Simmons, who was donning a Santa Claus outfit. “AWESOME & SO MUCH FUN to officially start the production of our...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's big reveal features surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. We knew before its release that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wouldn't recast T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in August 2020. It left one big mystery hanging over the MCU sequel as could it be a Black Panther sequel without somebody in the suit?...
MAFS UK's Pjay Finch reveals which castmate he actually wanted to be paired up with
Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch has revealed which castmate he wished he had been coupled up with. Pjay was paired with Jess Potter during his time on the reality dating show, but the couple amicably broke off their relationship before the series ended. Despite remaining good friends...
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' Christmas musical Spirited gets mixed first reviews
The first reviews for Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds' new Christmas movie musical Spirited have arrived, but the festive outing has critics divided. The Apple TV+ film is a modern reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol, with Reynolds starring as the Scrooge-esque figure and Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Drag Race UK's Alan Carr announces new ITV show from Gavin & Stacey team
Alan Carr has announced a new biographical comedy series about his life from the team behind Gavin & Stacey. The Drag Race UK judge will star and co-write Changing Ends for ITV, which documents his life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s and is described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive".
The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser trailer finally revealed by Netflix
The Witcher's upcoming prequel series Blood Origin has released a teaser trailer. The Netflix show, which is set over a thousand years before the events of the main show, stars the likes of Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh, and focuses on a group of outcasts. The first trailer...
Not looking forward to Whack/Zitney
Really not looking forward to Zack and Whitney.Whitney is so much better away from relationship stories. The ship names should have told the writers everything they need to know....#WHACK #ZITNEY. Another round of Whitney's love life woes doesn't interest me at all to be honest. It's been nice seeing her...
Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo talks season 5 new character hopes
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has discussed his hopes for the hit Netflix show's upcoming fifth and final season. While promoting his new animated Netflix movie My Father's Dragon with his co-star Jacob Tremblay, the Dustin Henderson actor told Digital Spy:. "Onwards and upwards is, honestly, what I can only...
Emmerdale star warns that episodes are big this Christmas
Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker who plays Manpreet Sharma has warned us that we are in for a bumpy ride this Christmas. Yeah right, I will believe it when I see it. When Emmerdale bosses and casts say that some big episodes coming up, I don't take them too serious now after that flashforward week and that dreadful storm.
10 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty is finally back on screens next weekend, following five long weeks off air. The BBC medical drama went on an unannounced break in early October, but will pick up where it left off when it returns on Saturday, November 19. Next weekend's episode will see Stevie...
