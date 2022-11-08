Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report has been slowly and quietly working to establish itself as a content streaming and mobile game designer. The streaming service's branch into the world of mobile games seems like a good idea. After all, Netflix is home to several popular intellectual properties like "Squid Game", "Power Rangers", and the 1980s sci-fi horror hit "Stranger Things". Two of the first five games the company released in the push towards gaming are, in fact, based on "Stranger Things".

2 DAYS AGO