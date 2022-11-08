Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
HBO Max Addresses the Possibility of a “Harry Potter” Spin-Off Series
On New Year’s Day 2022, the Wizarding World (and our hearts) expanded with the release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max. The special revisited the magic of the Harry Potter saga with behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, and so many more unforgettable cast members.
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Wednesday Series Just Uncloaked Its Opening Credits Sequence
When you think of The Addams Family, odds are the first thing you think of is its theme song: “They’re creepy and they’re kooky/mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky/the Addams family,” snap, snap, etc. And so one might think the reveal of the credits sequence for Wednesday, the upcoming Addams-inspired show coming to Netflix, could create that same kind of recognition.
NME
Netflix’s most popular show worldwide isn’t ‘Stranger Things’, new study reveals
Squid Game has beaten Stranger Things and Bridgerton to clinch the title as Netflix‘s most popular show worldwide, according to new research. In a study conducted by SimpleGhar, which calculated the most popular original productions across Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+ based on Google search data, the South Korean survival series topped search data in 126 countries to become the most popular show overall.
Essence
Housewives Star Porsha Williams Debuts Exclusive The Drop Collection
The Amazon collaboration has a limited stock available for 30 hours. If you’ve ever internalized your housewife life, you can now have a matching wardrobe. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams debuted a limited capsule collection with Amazon’s The Drop. “Nothing is more valuable than owning the power to be yourself. That’s why I am calling my Drop collection Power by Porsha,” Williams said via press release.
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Allegedly Turned Down “Camp Rock” for Demi Lovato
Every Disney Channel stan of past and present knows and understands the cultural impact of Camp Rock. The DCOM convinced us all that we *had* to attend summer music camp, and boasted an all-star cast that included Demi Lovato as Mitchie Torres and the Jonas Brothers as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray. But apparently, the lead role almost went to Selena Gomez.
AOL Corp
[SPOILER] Actually Rekindled Things After 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Netflix has now dropped all the episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 (including the spicy reunion!!), and boy was it been a doozy of a season. From #POOLGATE, to Colleen’s ballet career, my head is spinning, or pirouetting if you will. Do I still have time to add a golden goblet to my own future wedding registry? And perhaps most importantly, did the engaged couples actually find lasting love?
Netflix Introduces a Game You'll Actually Want to Play
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report has been slowly and quietly working to establish itself as a content streaming and mobile game designer. The streaming service's branch into the world of mobile games seems like a good idea. After all, Netflix is home to several popular intellectual properties like "Squid Game", "Power Rangers", and the 1980s sci-fi horror hit "Stranger Things". Two of the first five games the company released in the push towards gaming are, in fact, based on "Stranger Things".
seventeen.com
Who Is Penny Knatchbull in “The Crown” Season 5?
The newest chapter of Netflix’s The Crown depicts the complex marriage between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who wed in 1947 and remained married for 73 years until Philip’s death in April 2021. But season 5 of the drama series, inspired by the real-life events of England’s royal family, puts a lens on his relationship with another woman in his life, Penny Knatchbull.
Grey's Anatomy: Meredith Reveals She's Leaving and Lightning Strikes — to Heartbreaking Effect
In the fall finale, a lightning storm leads to a sentimental save This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. The fall finale of Grey's Anatomy saw one small sentimental save and one big possible loss — and, thankfully, neither of those were people. The episode began with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) sending a short and sweet email to the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, officially announcing that she was moving to Boston and had accepted a position with the Catherine Fox Foundation to research Alzheimer's...
seventeen.com
Millie Bobby Brown Says "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard Is a "Lousy Kisser"
When it comes to kissing, Millie Bobby Brown has made it clear that Finn Wolfhard, who plays her love interest Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, does not rate an "Eleven" out of 10. The Enola Holmes 2 heroine recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take part in their viral...
