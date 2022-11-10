ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Drake, 21 Savage Ordered to Stop the ‘Counterfeit’ ‘Vogue’ Magazines for ‘Her Loss’ Promotion

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dPc7_0j3JuZhO00
Prince Williams/Wireimage; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A judge has ordered Drake and 21 Savage to stop using a fake Vogue cover story to promote their new collaborative album, Her Loss.

In a ruling Wednesday, Nov. 10 (obtained by Billboard), the judge ruled in favor of Vogue publisher Condé Nast, issuing a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the two rappers. The judge found that Condé Nast owned “valid and incontestable” trademarks for Vogue and its logo and that Drake, 21 Savage, and the communications firm Hiltzik Strategies “created and disseminated” counterfeit images of a Vogue cover, as well as a reproduction of full issue, without the magazine’s authorization.

“Condé Nast has a likelihood of success on its claims for federal and common law trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, false endorsement, dilution, [and] false advertising,” the ruling states. The judge also said Drake and 21’s faux Vogue was “confusing consumers about the origin, sponsorship, or approval” of the magazine, “misleading consumers to believe that these are genuine and authentic materials associated Condé Nast and Vogue.”

A lawyer for Drake and 21 Savage did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Hiltzik Strategies declined to comment. A lawyer for Condé Nast also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Drake and 21 Savage have been on a tear promoting their collaborative album Her Loss with a series of stunts. The duo faked a Saturday Night Live performance and performed in what appeared to be a gold bar for a faux Colors x Studios promotion. Their initial promotion, though — a doctored Vogue cover — led to a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by the magazine’s owner Advance Magazine Publishers Inc., also known as Condé Nast.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Condé Nast called the duo’s promotional stunt a “deceptive campaign” that was not authorized by the company. The fake Vogue association included posters and distribution of “a counterfeit issue of Vogue” in large cities across North America.

The suit accuses the rappers of deliberately mimicking rollouts the magazine uses in its own promotional campaigns to appear authentic and added that the rappers’ social media accounts contained “explicitly false statements: ‘Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th.’”

However, per the complaint, Vogue and its editor-in-chief Wintour “have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way. Nor did Condé Nast authorize, much less support, the creation and widespread dissemination of a counterfeit issue of Vogue, or a counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business in service of promoting Defendants’ new album.“

“The confusion among the public is unmistakable,” the complaint further states, citing a number of media outlets who picked up the story as real and subsequent user comments believing it to be a real cover.

At the time of the lawsuit was filed, Larry Stein, a lawyer for the defendants, declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment on Tuesday having not yet reviewed the complaint. Hiltzik Strategies LLC, also named as a defendant in the suit alongside Drake and 21 Savage, declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Condé Nast is seeking a minimum of $4 million in damages. It further seeks punitive damages alongside ending any trademark infringement.

This story was updated 11/10/22 at 12:58 p.m. ET with the judge’s ruling.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

A Harvard Law Professor Breaks Down Vogue’s Lawsuit Against Drake and 21 Savage

No matter what Drake and 21 Savage hoped to accomplish with the faux-Vogue issue that kicked off the pseudo-media blitz ahead of the joint album Her Loss — impressive album promotion, thoughtful cultural commentary, just general hijinks, or all three — those magazines have been distributed, their covers have been plastered across surfaces tangible and digital, and they now have a lawsuit of at least $4 million on their hands.
The FADER

Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country

Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
People

Who Is Cher's Boyfriend? All About Alexander Edwards

Here's everything to know about Alexander Edwards, a music executive and father of a son with Amber Rose Get to know Alexander "AE" Edwards. The music executive recently made headlines when he was photographed holding hands with Cher on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles; the two were seen in matching all-black outfits outside L.A. hotspots earlier this week. In the days that followed, the music legend received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two. But true to form, Cher responded on Twitter with a series of tweets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Rihanna Just Tainted Her Brand Forever With That Johnny Depp Runway Appearance

I try not to cast aspersions on anyone unless they really, absolutely, truly deserve it. James Corden: He deserves it. The woman who cut in front of me at CVS the other day: She deserves it. Domestic abusers: They deserve it, and then some.Casting aspersions on Rihanna, however, was not something I ever thought I’d have to do. Anti is one of the greatest albums of the decade. “Umbrella” reminded me to put an umbrella in every single bag and backpack I own. I own some Fenty blush, and everyone compliments me when I wear it.Even after she dropped the...
Rolling Stone

Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Says She Can No Longer Sing

Roberta Flack, the soulful voice behind the hits “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” has been diagnosed with ALS, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The artist, who is 85 and survived a stroke in 2016, can no longer sing and has trouble speaking as a result of the disease, according to Flack’s rep. “It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon,” the rep said, adding that Flack intends to stay active in musical and creative endeavors. Flack, nevertheless, is still supporting a documentary about her life, Roberta, which...
Rolling Stone

Trump Wants McConnell Out for Failing to Stop Him From Screwing Up the Midterms

“I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” Donald Trump said in an interview immediately before the midterms. “And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.” Now that the results are in and Republicans suffered historic losses this election cycle while failing to flip the Senate, Trump is trying to blame Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the party’s lackluster performance, according to a report from CNN. “He isn’t making explicit asks, but he wants to see more Republicans holding Mitch accountable,” a person close to Trump told CNN. According to CNN sources, in phone calls...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rolling Stone

Danny Masterson Declines to Testify in Rape Trial as Final Attempt to Dismiss Case Is Denied

Danny Masterson has opted not to testify in his ongoing rape trial, he told the court in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning. The That ’70s Show star has been charged with three counts of forceable rape dating from 2001 to 2003. He has denied the allegations and faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted. Masterson’s decision not to testify follows weeks of intense testimonies from the three women attached to the rape charges, and from a fourth woman (Ghost Dog actress Tricia Vessey) who also alleged that Masterson raped her, although Vessey’s claims aren’t tied to any...
Rolling Stone

Jay Leno Seriously Burned From Gasoline Fire

Jay Leno is recovering from “serious burns” following an incident involving a gasoline fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. The comedian and former Tonight Show host reportedly suffered burns while working in his garage after one of his cars unexpectedly burst into flames. He burned the left side of his face, though the flames reportedly did not scorch his eye or ear, according to TMZ. Leno was taken to the Grossman...
Hypebae

BLACKPINK Wins 'Best Metaverse Performance' at the 2022 MTV EMAs

BLACKPINK just won the first-ever award for Best Metaverse Performance at the 2022 MTV EMAs, making both K-pop and virtual music history. This year’s MTV European Music Awards took place on November 13 in Dusseldorf, with a number of exciting performances and celebrity appearances. For 2022, MTV introduced not one, but two new award categories including Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance, the latter of which saw the likes of BTS, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots nominated.
Variety

Danielle Fishel to Direct Tubi’s Identity-Switch Movie ‘Classmates’ Written by Husband Jensen Karp (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streamer Tubi has ordered the TV movie “Classmates,” from the wife and husband team of Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Jensen Karp (“Kevin & Bean,” Hot Karl). Fishel directed and Karp wrote the film, which will debut in 2023. Anjelica Bette Fellini (“The French Dispatch”) and Kayden Muller-Janssen (“The Villains of Valley View”) star in the film as former high school classmates Anabella and Raury, who have their identities swapped on the first day of college due to a computer hack. Per the logline: “Despite entirely different backgrounds, races, and personalities, Anabella convinces Raury to leave the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

93K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy