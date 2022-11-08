Read full article on original website
Zac Efron Shows Off Insane Muscles In Sneak Peak At New Wrestling Drama ‘Iron Claw’
Zac Efron is giving us a first look at his new upcoming drama The Iron Claw with his recent share on Instagram of his insanely ripped body whilst captured when he was in the ring giving his opponent a grand slam, and he looks hot! We are certain many will love Zac's new look, wouldn't you agree?
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrible festive horror remake with a surprisingly stacked cast gets reappraised as a classic
Horror and Christmas go together like Elon Musk and terrible decisions, or like Hollywood and needless remakes. Thanks to the factory-like churn of Hollywood, anything which was once good gets remade to often terrifying results. 2006 saw one of the most needlessly and almost offensively bland remakes in Black Christmas....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Reveals Big Plans for His “Painmaker” Character
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho has revealed plans for his “The Painmaker” persona. As seen in the video below, Jericho appeared on “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” and revealed that he is working on a graphic novel about the Painmaker character, and the goal is to make the novel into a movie.
ComicBook
Watch AEW's Chris Jericho Perform Smash Mouth's All Star on The Masked Singer
AEW's Chris Jericho got fans talking with his memorable debut on FOX's The Masked Singer, in which he performed Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance as a pink dragon bride. Jericho decided to take things up a notch with his next performance though, coming out to an intro by the famed Sheila E. On drums and singing Smash Mouth's hit song All Star. Jericho went all out for the song, including finishing the performance off with a rockstar note that impressed the judges. You can watch the full performance in the video below.
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Drags Failed Ex WWE Superstar For Being ‘Unstable’
In the early 2000s, WWE was trying to bolster its roster by signing new talents such as Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. However, while all the above-mentioned superstars went on to become World Champions, Nathan Jones was left behind in a big way. Nathan Jones, whose gimmick...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
nodq.com
The latest regarding two former WWE stars possibly returning to align with Bray Wyatt
As previously noted, WWE is possibly looking to sign multiple free agents with Bo Dallas being one of those names. There has also been talk of Bray Wyatt possibly forming a “Wyatt 6” faction with Dallas being part of it. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis...
Yardbarker
WWE star not expected back on TV until next year
Tommaso Ciampa will be on the sidelines for the rest of this year. Last month, Ciampa revealed that he underwent surgery on his hip labrum. Pwinsider.com reported today, "In asking around, we are told he isn't expected back until next year.”. Ciampa was last seen in action at a September...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Nick Gage Invitational 7 event tonight from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois. The show is set to air at 5 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar appears on 11/10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling
During a backstage segment on the Thursday, November 10, 2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS-TV, former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared. When watching the segment closely, you can can see Morrison in the background of the segment with interaction between Tommy Dreamer and Steve Maclin. Morrison was not acknowledged by anyone in the segment or by the IMPACT Wrestling commentary team, which is Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt (former WWE Superstar Aiden English).
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
WWE is reportedly interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December. The company is interested in signing the top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 11/11/22 Results
Just about a week away from Full Gear, we’re looking at a heavy World Title Eliminator Tournament presence tonight. AEW World Title Eliminator: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Cole Discusses WWE Under Triple H: “It’s Been A Lot Of Fun”
Longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole recently joined the Pat McAfee Show to discuss WWE under new creative-head Triple H, and how it differs from the previous 25 years he had under now retired Chairman, Vince McMahon. Check out Cole’s full thoughts on the subject, including how Vince is a second dad to him, below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alexa Bliss Believes The Key To Her WWE Success Is Her Character Constantly Evolving
WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Alexa Bliss recently appeared on the WWE Deutschland program to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on changing up her character every so often, and how that evolution has been the key to her success during her run with the company. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Shouldn’t Bring Back CM Punk To WWE
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on CM Punk while speaking with Wrestling Inc. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show
Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
