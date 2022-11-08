AEW's Chris Jericho got fans talking with his memorable debut on FOX's The Masked Singer, in which he performed Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance as a pink dragon bride. Jericho decided to take things up a notch with his next performance though, coming out to an intro by the famed Sheila E. On drums and singing Smash Mouth's hit song All Star. Jericho went all out for the song, including finishing the performance off with a rockstar note that impressed the judges. You can watch the full performance in the video below.

2 DAYS AGO