Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back in a big way, with the upcoming animated film finally getting a confirmed release date by Paramount. Back in the 2000s, Avatar: The Last Airbender was one of the most popular cartoons on Nickelodeon. The original series, which debuted in 2005, ran for three seasons. Shortly after it came to an end, the Avatar universe was expanded through The Legend of Korra, a follow up animated show that ran for four seasons.

1 DAY AGO