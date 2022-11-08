Read full article on original website
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
Ark. governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for many years, and I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the transition," Sanders said. "Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top. Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done."
State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
The state of Indiana is entitled to seize the property of any local governmental entity for any reason, or no reason at all, any time it wants. That's the unanimous ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals in a first-of-its-kind challenge filed by two Northwest Indiana school districts against a controversial statute favoring charter schools.
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
Idaho’s Teton County found a box of uncounted ballots. That didn’t change the election.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office updated vote counts from Teton County on Thursday, after the county discovered one ballot box had not been processed. But the vote total did not change the outcomes of any state races, according to Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. Teton County, which...
Unsuccessful lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
Originally published Nov. 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the...
Ammo manufacturer plans new facility in Georgia, but officials mum on incentives
(The Center Square) — An ammunition manufacturer plans to spend $60 million to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, Ga. Georgia officials would not say whether the state offered any tax incentives to encourage Norma Precision to build its new facility in Georgia. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Economic Development told The Center Square that the project is "still active," a designation that allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered.
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
(The Center Square) – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government...
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes top volunteer attorneys
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho, a state election official said Thursday. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the...
Donation to women’s center aims to highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month
To bring greater attention to the issues surrounding domestic violence and to provide extra support for victims, the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) on Monday donated more than 100 bags of toiletry items to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento. During October, which is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month,...
Fentanyl comes to school, student nearly dies
RIVERSIDE – The dangers of fentanyl were played out Thursday November 10th at Arlington High School in Riverside. A female student suffered a ‘medical emergency’ while in the main office and stopped breathing. Staff members began life-saving CPR and applied a defibrillator until paramedics arrived and administered...
How will the drought impact Nebraska's rifle deer season this year?
Hunters' rifle deer season success in Nebraska is expected to be similar to last year. The wild card could be the drought that is affecting much of the state, said Luke Meduna, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's big-game program manager. "We know the drought moves deer around," he said....
Local weather agencies monitoring tropical storm Nicole
Weather forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane. Despite missing the storm’s direct path, Alabama may feel some residual weather effects, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) relayed an advisory Wednesday...
Alaskan metal legend Sean Peck headlines at Koot's on Friday
Looking back, Sean Peck never dreamed he would go from being just another kid at Palmer High to an internationally touring musician. But as all Alaskans know, this is the one state where you can create any future that you can dare to dream of. When "Hell Destroyer," as some...
After tropical storm left, red tide remained
ENGLEWOOD — Tropical Storm Nicole left Florida by Friday morning but the red tide bloom along Florida's Gulf Coast remained. Beachgoers reported "intense" respiratory irritation at Manasota Beach in Englewood on Friday with some dead fish washing up and sparse crowds at Mote Marine Lab's visitbeaches.org website. State officials...
