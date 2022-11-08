The temperatures are finally cooling across the High Desert, and for those not planning on doing any Winter planting, stop clearing those beds! Yes, I said “stop” clearing unless you have diseased plants and weeds that are setting seeds, then dispose of them in the trash. Small weeds can be pulled and left to decompose as long as they have no flower or seed heads. If you have a garden full of dying vegetable or flower plants, leave them to break down and join the soil slowly. Let nature take its course, and let the plant matter break down naturally, creating wonderful humus that will make your soil loose and airy for happy roots. The breaking down plants will also provide wind and water erosion protection from any Winter storms that may arrive this Winter. Trust me, your soil will thank you, and the large broken-down debris will be much easier to remove in the Spring.

PHELAN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO