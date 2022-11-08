ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boisestate.edu

Office of Alumni Relations hires new events coordinator

Lauryn Essary recently joined the Office of Alumni Relations as an alumni events coordinator. Essary joins the Boise State Division of University Advancement after serving as a public relations specialist for the West Valley Humane Society. She is a 2021 graduate of Boise State, holding a bachelor’s in communications, with a minor in criminal justice. During her time as a student, she served as an orientation leader and coordinator. Essary is responsible for planning and executing events in support of the Office of Alumni Relations and the Boise State Alumni Association.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Kline presents at Tartini Symposium

Boise State Department of Music Department Chair and Professor of Viola Linda Kline recently presented at the Tartini Symposium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. An invited guest speaker, Kline discussed discrepancies in multiple editions of Tartini’s composition “The Art of Bowing” since the 18th century. Kline also performed demonstrations of Tartini’s important pedagogies on bow technique, many of which have been overlooked in editions post-19th century.
BOISE, ID
boisestate.edu

Skills learned in Air Force help Games, Interactive and Mobile Media student succeed

Ben Villanueva grew up in Foster City, California. Villanueva went to the College of San Mateo, in California, for a year and a half in 2010. At a crossroads in his life, Villanueva needed to decide what to do next. He wanted to do something meaningful, something that would make a difference. Early on in his life, his family members, particularly his grandfather, who served in the military, inspired him to join the Air Force. “Growing up, joining the military had always been something in the back of my mind,” Villanueva said.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
IDAHO STATE
boisestate.edu

Geosciences seminar Nov. 28: Impact of glacier change in coastal Alaska

The Boise State Department of Geosciences presents an in-person seminar, “Impact of glacier change on communities and ecosystems in coastal Alaska” with Eran Hood from the University of Alaska Southeast at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in the Micron Center for Materials Research, Room 106. Hood...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans

In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian city councilor says he will resign

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
BOISE, ID
cohaitungchi.com

11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho

Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
EAGLE, ID
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

S6: Stan's Golf Cars

We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

CWI incumbents and non-slate board candidates appear to prevail

Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night. The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by...
MIX 106

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022

Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy