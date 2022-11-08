Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
boisestate.edu
Office of Alumni Relations hires new events coordinator
Lauryn Essary recently joined the Office of Alumni Relations as an alumni events coordinator. Essary joins the Boise State Division of University Advancement after serving as a public relations specialist for the West Valley Humane Society. She is a 2021 graduate of Boise State, holding a bachelor’s in communications, with a minor in criminal justice. During her time as a student, she served as an orientation leader and coordinator. Essary is responsible for planning and executing events in support of the Office of Alumni Relations and the Boise State Alumni Association.
boisestate.edu
Kline presents at Tartini Symposium
Boise State Department of Music Department Chair and Professor of Viola Linda Kline recently presented at the Tartini Symposium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. An invited guest speaker, Kline discussed discrepancies in multiple editions of Tartini’s composition “The Art of Bowing” since the 18th century. Kline also performed demonstrations of Tartini’s important pedagogies on bow technique, many of which have been overlooked in editions post-19th century.
boisestate.edu
Graduate student of history processes John Freemuth Papers for special collections and archives
John Freemuth, who died in 2020, was the Cecil Andrus Endowed Chair of Environment and Public Lands in the School of Public Service. Rachel Klade, a graduate student of history spent a summer internship processing Freemuth’s collection of papers for the university’s Albertsons Library. This is her account of the experience.
boisestate.edu
Skills learned in Air Force help Games, Interactive and Mobile Media student succeed
Ben Villanueva grew up in Foster City, California. Villanueva went to the College of San Mateo, in California, for a year and a half in 2010. At a crossroads in his life, Villanueva needed to decide what to do next. He wanted to do something meaningful, something that would make a difference. Early on in his life, his family members, particularly his grandfather, who served in the military, inspired him to join the Air Force. “Growing up, joining the military had always been something in the back of my mind,” Villanueva said.
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
boisestate.edu
Geosciences seminar Nov. 28: Impact of glacier change in coastal Alaska
The Boise State Department of Geosciences presents an in-person seminar, “Impact of glacier change on communities and ecosystems in coastal Alaska” with Eran Hood from the University of Alaska Southeast at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 in the Micron Center for Materials Research, Room 106. Hood...
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
Unplug At This Affordable Cozy Idaho Cabin 3 Hours From Boise
Do you hate the holidays? Do your friends and family call you the Grinch behind your back? Maybe it's time for you to get off the grid this holiday season I have found the perfect place for you and it's not that far. They do a great job of selling...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho
Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
boisestatepublicradio.org
S6: Stan's Golf Cars
We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CWI incumbents and non-slate board candidates appear to prevail
Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night. The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022
Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
Famous Forum ‘WallStreetBets': Idaho Housing Market is Collapsing
Does the phrase "Wall Street Bets" ring a bell? If you're a reddit user, you will know all about the forum whether you use it or not. If you're just a general consumer of news--you may remember the drama that once stemmed from it. Better known as "r/wallstreetbets", the popular...
