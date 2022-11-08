Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Veterans Ceremony on 11/10Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
wglc.net
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora wan wanted in Kendall County picked up in Mississippi after tip
An Aurora man wanted in Kendall County was picked up by police in Hinds County, Mississippi on Thursday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it had shared information on 22-year-old Zachary Green on social media last week. As a result, someone provided information to the sheriff's office on where to find Green, who was arrested.
thehinsdalean.com
Police discover early morning fire
Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Parents of man severely injured after home explosion in Indiana demand answers from officials
A man who suffered severe injuries when an explosion levelled a house in Lake Station, Ind. four weeks ago remains hospitalized and his parents are losing patience with investigators.
IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week
Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say
A building inspector was called to the scene.
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
Vehicle Cut in Half in Fatal Hazel Crest Crash, Leaving Family With Unanswered Questions
Authorities say that at least two people were killed after a high-speed crash in suburban Hazel Crest, but family members are asking questions about the circumstances of the incident. Family members say that a third person died, but authorities have not confirmed that fatality. The incident began on Tuesday night...
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an extreme […]
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
starvedrock.media
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Dan Ryan Expressway crash sends 4 people to hospital, Chicago Fire Department says
Four people were injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, according to Chicago fire officials.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
