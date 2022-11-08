ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

wglc.net

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

MALTA – A utility worker is dead in DeKalb County after an incident involving electricity. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 1 PM Thursday to Malta Road north of Twombly Road, where an individual was pronounced dead at the scene from being electrocuted. The death is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. The identification of the worker is being held pending notification of next of kin.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora wan wanted in Kendall County picked up in Mississippi after tip

An Aurora man wanted in Kendall County was picked up by police in Hinds County, Mississippi on Thursday. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it had shared information on 22-year-old Zachary Green on social media last week. As a result, someone provided information to the sheriff's office on where to find Green, who was arrested.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police discover early morning fire

Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
1440 WROK

IL Cops Bust Suspect Before Robbing 4th Bank On Same Road In Week

Police in Illinois arrested a serial bank robber right before he knocks off his next target. I think it's a pretty safe assumption to assume that criminals in Illinois have no fear. If they did, then the suspects would not attempt to commit crimes. That's because every time someone breaks the law, they are taking a big risk. I would say that takes some serious guts. Especially, if you're living that kind of lifestyle.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley

Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K

ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
ELMHURST, IL
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE

