Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
10 Amazing Things About The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra
One of the most iconic cars of all time is the Ford Mustang, which is the legend that pushed the pony car into stardom in the early 1960s. Even though the 1964 Plymouth Barracuda was the first actual pony car, the Mustang is credited with being the head of the pack. In 1993, Ford Motor Company created a new team of developers to improve the already popular muscle car, making the 'Stang better performing and ready to race straight off the production lines. The Ford SVT Mustang Cobra was created to propel the car into the limelight, which was achieved within the first year of production.
Top Speed
Is The E46 BMW M3 The Best M Car Ever?
It's been almost 20 years since the introduction of the E46 M3, and it's fair to say that it's become somewhat of a modern classic. Even today, the E46 M3 is still revered by petrolheads and car enthusiasts, and it's not hard to see why. With its aggressive good looks, race-bred engine, and intoxicating soundtrack, the E46 M3 was truly ahead of its time. Featuring an amazing inline six-cylinder engine and stunning good looks, this car is a real pleasure to drive.
Top Speed
Manhart Can Take The BMW M3 Touring To The Next Level
The BMW 3-Series is one of the last cars on sale today offered in the form of a wagon, providing hope the under-bought station wagon body style gives us a glimpse of hope that the practical, understated and possibly sporty body style will live on. Wagons also make for great sleepers, perhaps that is the reason that German tuners Manhart bothered to make its latest creation, the MH3 650 Touring, in the first place - to make sure they have a car on sale that can properly shock anyone who tries to cross it.
Top Speed
An Ultra-Rare Modern Porsche 935 "Moby Dick" Is Up For Sale With A Whale Of A Price
In 2018, Porsche unveiled the 935 as part of its 70th anniversary as a sort-of present to fans all over the world. Offered as a modern interpretation of the immortal 935 Group 5 racer, the modern 935 was limited to only 77 units, each carrying a price tag of $817,000. Now, one of these 77 units, No. 26 to be more exact, is up for sale thanks to RMD.de. There is no selling price listed, but with only 990 kilometers on the odometer, and considering the rarity of this Porsche, you should expect to pay at least $1 million for it.
Top Speed
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9: Performance, Price, And Photos
As far as JDM super sedans go, there aren't very many models quite like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX. The "Evo" is an elusive car State-side and we didn't even get the car in the United States until its eighth generation. To top it off, the ninth generation was only offered for a single year.
Top Speed
This Supercharged Triumph Rocket 3 Can Make A Supercharged Harley-Davidson Look Slow
If you’re a regular here (and thank you if you are), you know how much we adore TTS Performance’s supercharged creations and its mastery in supercharging Harley-Davidsons and Suzuki Hayabusas. However, TTS founder Richard Albans loves new challenges, so this time, the company has supercharged an already-rampant Triumph Rocket 3 which, as a result, puts out over 340 horsepower.
Top Speed
Mansory’s Audi RS Q8 Upgrade Makes the Lamborghini Urus Obsolete
Ever since Audi unveiled the RS Q8 back in 2019, the world was amazed by how identical it is to the Lamborghini Urus. In fact, the two models even share the same V-8 engine, apart from the Urus being a bit more powerful. And, as of the same period, tuners are trying to fill this gap and make the Audi just as powerful as the Urus, if not more. Just recently, German tuner Wheelsandmore was able to squeeze a total of 840 horsepower from the RS Q8 and, ultimately, make it a lot faster than the Italian SUV. Now, it is time for Mansory to prove what it is capable of.
Top Speed
The E-Legend EL1 Is Proof That Automotive Icons Can Be Reborn As Futuristic EVs
With ever-stringent emissions and the push for electric vehicles, it’s easy to think car enthusiasts have been forgotten. Those of us that are more nostalgic and yearn for the visceral driving experience of combustion-powered sports cars are presented with a variety of artificial vehicles that desperately try to appeal to the mass audience, but there is a company that wants to give enthusiasts hope, in times of mass electrification. German carmaker, E-Legend has decided to appeal to the more nostalgic car enthusiasts by recreating iconic models from the past and their Audi Quattro-inspired EL1 is the perfect example of what awaits those in love with old-school motoring.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Le Mans Cars Over the Years
Over the years, we have seen a lot of very cool cars come and go at Le Mans. Strong teams were able to come up with amazing models to compete against their rivals, while many other companies attempted to break the mold and change the race forever. Although there have been a lot of special cars to grace the event, here are the top 10.
Top Speed
The 2023 Honda Accord Is Begging To Be A Sports Sedan
The mid-size sedan segment is in decline in North America. For this reason, more and more manufacturers are withdrawing their models from the New World or burying them altogether. This is what happened to the Toyota Avalon and the Buick Regal, but also to Volkswagen's Passat, though it's nice to see that there are still exceptions to this rule. Honda remains true to the mid-size sedan segment and has unvelied the eleventh generation of the Accord. In addition to some important innovations, however, there is also a real drop of bitterness as the Accord is losing its turbocharged engine.
Top Speed
2022 Rivian R1S: Performance, Price, And Photos
Today, two of the most popular class of vehicles that are trending right now are EVs and Crossover/SUVs. Well, the terms crossover and SUV are often used interchangeably, but a true blue SUV is one that you wouldn't hesitate to take off the pavement. Throw in EV power and you truly have a vehicle that is fitting for the time.
Top Speed
Honda Accord Type-R: The Forgotten, More Practical Type-R Model
When you hear Honda and performance, terms like V-TEC or Type-R come to mind. The Japanese brand, which started out as a motorcycle manufacturer back in 1948 eventually expanded into the car manufacturing business. And boy are we glad it did! Among the Japanese automakers' most iconic models are the S2000, the legendary NSX, the iconic Integra, and of course, the Civic Type-R, which was born in the 1990s, and is still on offer today. Now, we are remembering a slightly more overlooked Honda performance model – the sixth-generation Accord Type-R – and looking into everything that makes it a proper Japanese performance sedan.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG One Is Officially The Fastest Production Car Around Nurburgring
It may have needed five years for it to be put into production, but it’s clear that the Mercedes AMG One is destined for great achievement. Featuring Formula One-inspired technologies, the new One is now officially the fastest production car around Nurburgring. With driver Maro Engel behind the wheel, the AMG One lapped the 20.832 kilometers (12.92 miles) course in 6:35.183 minutes, all despite less-than-ideal track conditions.
Top Speed
Here's When the Lamborghini Aventador's Successor Will Be Revealed
Some brands hold icons in their history that truly define their capabilities, with models like the Ford Mustang GT or the Porsche 911 defining an automaker. Lamborghini is known for its incredible, big-bodied supercars and, in particular, their insane V-12 engines. Each big V-12 car holds a place in their history, but with the end of the Aventador, the naturally aspirated V-12 era is coming to an end. However, the brand has reported the Aventador's successor is nearing launch, and its hybrid V-12 is guaranteed to keep the brand's image of absolute insanity going.
Top Speed
The Morgan Plus Four And Plus Six Get (Slightly) More Modern With 2023 Model Year Updates
The Plus 4 is a model with a very long tradition in Morgan's lineup. It was initially produced between 1950 and 1969, and then revived in 1985 when it filled the gap between the 4/4 and the Plus 8. Production lasted until 2000, and after that it was again revived in 2005 and was kept in production until 2020 when it was replaced by the "all new" Plus Four - a model that moved to a new aluminum platform. On the other hand, the Plus Six is a relatively new model - it was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as a replacement for the Morgan Plus 8. In order to make the two cars even more appealing, Morgan will offer a host of visual and dynamic updates starting January in 2023.
Top Speed
Is the 2023 Toyota Crown The Future Of Sedans?
It’s no secret that the popularity of sedans has been slumping for years. Ford does not currently offer any sedans in its lineup. Chevrolet will soon be sending the Malibu off to that big parking lot in the sky. Lastly, the final Toyota Avalon has already rolled off the production line. They are no longer being produced. Toyota essentially competed with itself by continuing to improve the Camry to Avalon levels of quality. As the Avalon improved, it began inching into Lexus territory. At that price, why not just nudge buyers into the more profitable luxury car brand? However, there is still a segment of buyers who don't see themselves as luxury vehicle types. They are modest and practical consumers, but still have a desire for luxury features under the sensible guise of, “It’s just a Toyota. Nothing fancy for me”, and Toyota has a solution for them.
Top Speed
"Porsche Design" Icons Coming To Auction For Your Garage Or Your Wardrobe
Two iconic products of Porsche Design are hitting the auction block Dec. 14 - one that can be driven and another than can be worn. Porsche Design is celebrating its 50th anniversary by auctioning off two of the design brand’s first products - a 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a replica of Porsche Design’s Chronograph 1. Both items were part of the “50 Years of Porsche Design” exhibit at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. They also displayed both items at the 2022 Monterey Car Week in California in August. The public can see the Targa and the Chronograph I during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in New York, which begins on November 30, 2022. The auction honors Porsche founder Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the designer of the 911 who founded Porsche Design in 1972.
Top Speed
This Might Be Your Only Chance To Own A 2022 Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Carbon Edition
Despite how close to perfect the Porsche 911 Turbo S really is, tuners have tried their best to make it even better. Take for example Manhart’s latest TR800 or G-Power's GP-800 - two tuning packages that increase the power output of the 911 Turbo S to more than 800 horsepower. But, when it comes to models like this, what's under the hood is only part of the deal. Most of the aftermarket houses out there are also trying to improve every aspect of the car. TopCar, for example, recently unveiled the Stinger GTR Carbon Edition - a fully exposed carbon fiber body that transforms the 911 Turbo S into one of the best-looking cars out there. It is limited to only 13 units worldwide, and only one of these units made it to the States. Now, duPont REGISTRY is offering you the chance to own this unique 911 Stringer GTR Carbon Edition. For the right money, of course!
Top Speed
Meet The World's First All-Electric Life-Size LEGO Vehicle
When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, it took the world by storm. It wasn't the first all-electric truck by any means, but it was the first all-electric truck built on a vehicle with a huge tradition behind it, and that helped a lot. In fact, Ford received so many preorders for the F-150 Lightning that it had to stop accepting new ones at one point during the summer. But now deliveries have finally started, and the first customers can already enjoy their electric trucks. And while some get to drive them, others get to have a lot of fun building full-sized replicas of the truck, all from LEGO pieces.
Top Speed
The New Honda CL500 Scrambler Can Take Anything You Throw At It
Honda’s 500cc lineup has garnered a lot of fans around the world, and for 2023, the Japanese giant is adding another motorcycle to it - the CL500 scrambler. For those of you who don’t know, the CL badge was borne by Honda’s first-ever scrambler in the 1960s, and 2022 marks 60 years of it. So in a way, the CL500 not only allows the company to attack the hotter-than-ever scrambler market, it also pays homage to the iconic CL.
Comments / 0