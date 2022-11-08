Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Lions overwhelm El Paso Irvin, 63-0, for first bi-district title since 2019
ODESSA – The dominance the No. 8 Brownwood Lions displayed en route to capturing their first district championship in 12 years continued Thursday night as the program earned its first bi-district title since 2019 with a 63-0 thrashing of the El Paso Irvin Rockets. The 2-4A Division I champion...
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
theflashtoday.com
Meade announces signing of 6 student-athletes to Texan Baseball
STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton baseball announced six high school student-athletes from the class of 2023 signed their National Letter of Intent to become Texans on Wednesday. “I’m excited about this high school class coming in,” said head coach Aaron Meade. “It is a smaller class for us, but these guys bring a lot to the program. They have tons of athleticism that will show up both offensively and defensively. Outside of baseball they are all high character kids that we see excelling in the classroom and community.”
theflashtoday.com
Texans win home opener against Kansas Christian in spectacular fashion
STEPHENVILLE – The Texans won big on Thursday night in their home opener of the 2022-23 season against first time opponent Kansas Christian. Tarleton hosted Kansas Christian for the first time in either schools’ history, coming out with a decisive 95-49 victory over the Falcons. The 46-point win margin was the first time the Texans had defeated an opponent by 25 points or more since last years’ home opener against Paul Quinn on Nov. 19, 2021.
Winters, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
theflashtoday.com
Tarleton Soccer adds six on 2022 National Signing Day
STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton burst onto the NCAA Women’s Soccer scene last season and now head coach Pete Cuadrado looks to build on the success of the inaugural season with the addition of six standout freshmen. Tarleton announced the addition of six student-athletes on 2022 National Signing Day, the...
theflashtoday.com
Texans drill Arlington Baptist for largest season-opening win in 18 years
STEPHENVILLE – For Tarleton on Wednesday, there was a lot to live up to following last season’s matchup against Arlington Baptist, an 81-point Texan win that set a new program record for margin of victory. Well, it may not have been an 81-point win on Wednesday, but it was close, and the Texans again made some history on the night.
These Real Dinosaur Tracks in Texas Are Not Far From Abilene
There's a place east of Stephenville, Texas that has some of the most awesome natural scenery you'll ever see. Bluebonnets are plentiful, hiking trails with breathtaking views, and, oh yeah, real dinosaur tracks. I'm talking about Dinosaur Valley State Park. Ever been? You should. When I was a kid, I...
myfoxzone.com
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
koxe.com
Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow...
jtacnews.com
On this site in 2022, everything happened
Bostocks Billiards and Bar opened in 1986, however, that building space had been a bar since 1981. A man named Roger Freeman opened Southfork in 1981, but sold it a few years later to a business associate who renamed it Willy Boy’s. When business started to die at Willy Boy’s, Mark Bostock bought it in 1986 and renamed it Bostocks.
theflashtoday.com
William “Billy Dale” Dale Holloway
January 13, 1949 ~ November 8, 2022 (age 73) William Dale Holloway of Stephenville, known to those that knew him best as “Billy Dale,” passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.He was born to Charles Delbert Holloway and Juanita Clark Holloway on January 13, 1949, in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He moved to Texas in his 20’s and remained here until his death.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
koxe.com
Jimmy Don Sliger, 72, of Brownwood
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
This 20 Acre Ranch in Whitney, Texas Going Up for Auction Next Week
Powerball fever has ended for now as a lucky bloke in California took home that $2 billion jackpot. That doesn't keep us from dreaming of what we'd do if we were so lucky as to win a huge lottery jackpot. Personally, I'd want to have my own little kingdom where I could separate myself from the world. That's where this 20 acre ranch in Whitney, Texas would be a nice purchase, or in this case, an auction win.
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
WFAA
How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
One injured in Friday rollover
One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
brownwoodnews.com
Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing
Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
