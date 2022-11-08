Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape...
Updated: Bourne Police filed OUI charges in crash that injured pregnant woman and baby to the hospital
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 12:46 PM Thursday, Bourne Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash on Shore Road, in the area of the Oakland Grove Cemetery. Arriving officers advised the road was completely shut down. It was determined that a black Subaru Outback operated by...
Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Massasoit Road between North Sunken Meadow and South Sunken Meadow Roads. Due to a telephone pole and wires being down in the roadway, the road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid this area. Eversource reports 200 customers are without power due to this crash.
Veterans Day 2022
BARNSTABLE – A Veterans day drive-through event at St Marys Church in Barnstable village:. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away from the crash which is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
New details: Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building
HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis. The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their...
Eastham Fire Department receives EMS grant
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire Chief Daniel Keane is pleased to announce that the Eastham Fire Department has been awarded a grant of $5,450 from the MCV-BCEHO EMS Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation. The grant will be used to help equip a third ambulance for the Eastham Fire Department, specifically, a stretcher and narcotics safe.
Dennis Police Department K9 Winnie to receive donation of body armor
DENNIS – Dennis Police Department K9 Winnie will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Winnie’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
COMM, Hyannis FDs train jointly at wastewater pumping station in Centerville
CENTERVILLE – The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department in conjunction with Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police Department and the Robert B. Our Co., conducted a live training evolution on Wednesday, November 9th 2022. This multi-agency training took place in Centerville at 1456 Falmouth Road, at the corner of Falmouth Road and Phinney’s Lane, and the purpose of the drill was to familiarize fire department personnel with the possible hazards associated with the wastewater pumping station project. The main focus of the training was confined space along with trench rescue response; this is in preparation of the ongoing sewer expansion project within our district over the next few years. For additional information regarding the project, please visit www.barnstablewaterresources.com/project-page/.
Barnstable County Delegates Oppose Herbicide Spraying
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates recently made a unanimous decision that opposes Eversource’s use of herbicide spraying as part of the company’s powerline vegetation management plan. According to county officials, Eversource’s five-year strategy is fundamentally flawed. The Assembly of Delegates firmly opposed the...
LISTEN: Buckley Talks Sheriff Win and Future of Office
HYANNIS – After a close race, the next Barnstable County Sheriff will be Democrat Donna Buckley. She defeated Republican candidate and State Representative for the First Barnstable District Tim Whelan. Buckley said under her leadership, the sheriff’s office will prioritize correction, rehabilitation and treatment. “And that’s going to...
Sunday Journal – Turkey Dinners for Those In Need with Community Action Committee
As economic inflation rates not seen in decades continue to grip the nation, the Community Action Committee is partnering with the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable to provide turkey dinners for those in need. Committee Director of Client Self-Sufficiency Karen Anne Procaccini and St. Mary’s parish member and retired federal government officer Ronald Bearse join Sunday Journal this week to outline the effort, as well as encourage residents to donate this holiday season to those in need.
Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility
HARWICH – Harwich officials are considering grants and stipends to expand childcare services for residents. Selectman Julie Kavanagh said providing funds for childcare would directly target an obstacle leading to many families moving off Cape Cod and diminishing the region’s year-round workforce. “We’re in a situation where we’re...
County Official Highlights Economic Impacts of Housing Crisis
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official outlined how the Cape’s economy has been impacted by the region’s housing crisis. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Advisory Committee Chair Paul Niedzwiecki spoke at a recent board meeting of the commissioners as the committee prepares its housing recommendations on how to spend some of the federal COVID-19 relief money.
