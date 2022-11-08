4-county election day turnout already at nearly 5K

Nearly 5,000 voters have already cast in-person ballots in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties as overall turnout approaches that in the 2018 mid-term election.

In Pasquotank, 1,236 in-person votes had been cast at the county's nine precincts as of 10 a.m. In Camden, the figure was 510 at the county's three polling sites. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354.

In Pasquotank County, the Providence (265), Nixonton (215) and Mt. Hermon (205) precincts were seeing the largest turnout today while the city's four precincts are seeing the lowest. According to the Pasquotank Board of Elections, the city's East precinct had seen 88 voters as of 10 a.m., while the North precinct had seen 84, the South precinct 66 and the West precinct 58.

A total of 8,632 one-stop votes and 377 absentee mail-in ballots also have been cast in Pasquotank. Combined with today's turnout thus far, that's more than 10,000 ballots cast in the election.

Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate called today's turnout, the one-stop voting turnout and mail-in ballot totals "pretty good" for a mid-term election.

By comparison, 13,579 votes were cast in Pasquotank in the state Senate District election in 2018, and 19,897 were cast in the presidential election in 2020.

In Camden, the South Mills precinct was seeing the biggest turnout so far: 219 voters. Courthouse precinct was next with 161 voters while Shiloh had seen 130.

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Perquimans County Election Director Jackie Greene said a combined 804 votes were cast in the county’s seven precincts by 10 a.m.

Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope was not affecting voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.

"The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning," spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., New Hope was seeing the largest turnout of the county’s seven polling sites, with 330 votes cast. Bethel was next with 159, followed by Parksville with 106, Belvidere with 83, West Hertford with 50, East Hertford with 40 and Nicanor with 36.

More than 3,500 votes had been cast in Perquimans County for Tuesday’s election as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. That included 2,747 early votes and 123 absentee mail-in ballots that had been counted. Mail-in ballots can be counted if they’re received by 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 8.

Polls will remain open statewide until 7:30 p.m.