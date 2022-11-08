ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

4-county election day turnout already at nearly 5K

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P36of_0j3JqRUk00

Nearly 5,000 voters have already cast in-person ballots in today's election in Pasquotank, Camden and Currituck counties as overall turnout approaches that in the 2018 mid-term election.

In Pasquotank, 1,236 in-person votes had been cast at the county's nine precincts as of 10 a.m. In Camden, the figure was 510 at the county's three polling sites. In Currituck, the figure was 2,354.

In Pasquotank County, the Providence (265), Nixonton (215) and Mt. Hermon (205) precincts were seeing the largest turnout today while the city's four precincts are seeing the lowest. According to the Pasquotank Board of Elections, the city's East precinct had seen 88 voters as of 10 a.m., while the North precinct had seen 84, the South precinct 66 and the West precinct 58.

A total of 8,632 one-stop votes and 377 absentee mail-in ballots also have been cast in Pasquotank. Combined with today's turnout thus far, that's more than 10,000 ballots cast in the election.

Pasquotank Elections Director Emma Tate called today's turnout, the one-stop voting turnout and mail-in ballot totals "pretty good" for a mid-term election.

By comparison, 13,579 votes were cast in Pasquotank in the state Senate District election in 2018, and 19,897 were cast in the presidential election in 2020.

In Camden, the South Mills precinct was seeing the biggest turnout so far: 219 voters. Courthouse precinct was next with 161 voters while Shiloh had seen 130.

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Perquimans County Election Director Jackie Greene said a combined 804 votes were cast in the county’s seven precincts by 10 a.m.

Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope was not affecting voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored.

A spokeswoman for Dominion Power said the power company did have an outage at Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road just before 10 a.m.

"The cause was a wire down due to a crossarm broken by the gusty winds this morning," spokeswoman Bonita Harris said.

She said power was restored to the area by 12:15 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., New Hope was seeing the largest turnout of the county’s seven polling sites, with 330 votes cast. Bethel was next with 159, followed by Parksville with 106, Belvidere with 83, West Hertford with 50, East Hertford with 40 and Nicanor with 36.

More than 3,500 votes had been cast in Perquimans County for Tuesday’s election as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. That included 2,747 early votes and 123 absentee mail-in ballots that had been counted. Mail-in ballots can be counted if they’re received by 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 8.

Polls will remain open statewide until 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
SUFFOLK, VA
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
islandfreepress.org

Election results for Dare County, North Carolina announced

Results are in for the 2022 general election, with 50.53% percent of registered North Carolina voters casting a ballot, for a total of 3,745,547 ballots as of Wednesday morning. Republicans maintained their two U.S. Senate seats with a victory by Ted Budd. As a result, North Carolina’s delegation in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk votes down building height change request

The Monday evening Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting was both earlier than normal and was a brief 38 minutes. Starting at 5 p.m. to allow officials time to prepare the meeting room for Tuesday’s election, the evening’s agenda opened with an OBX Jeep Charities $3,500 donation to Ocean Rescue and $500 to the Fire and Police departments. In an unrelated presentation, Theresa Osborne with the Dowdy and Osborne certified public accounting firm gave an independent auditors report that during the past year Kitty Hawk had increased its net position by $566,783 and is in good financial standing.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County win big

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Hardee’s Player of the the week: Phoebus’ Jordan …. Hardee's Player of the the week: Phoebus' Jordan Bass and Tyreon Taylor. Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 11-year-old girl...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Felony blotter for unincorporated Dare released

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has released the felony blotter for October 2022 in unincorporated Dare County. The blotter does not include arrests announced by the Dare County Narcotics Task Force. Three incidents were reported in Colington, two on Roanoke Island, two in Manns Harbor and two on Hatteras...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Police chase ends with crash in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Flood, Surf, Wind Advisories in effect for Dare County

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has passed on this information about storm-related advisories that was provided on Monday, Nov. 7 by Dare County Emergency Management. Coastal Flood and Wind advisories are in place for Dare County and run through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The Wind Advisory says to expect northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph from 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

GoFundMe started for young girl seriously injured in Nov. 5 Currituck accident

Update: The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has provided additional details on the Nov. 5 accident. Hayley, who lives in Powells Point, was struck by a 2020 Toyota SUV driven by Emilio Eric Estrada, 34-year-old male from Grandy, who was traveling with a 27-year-old female passenger, also from Grandy. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the accident, an investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.
POWELLS POINT, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy