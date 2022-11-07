ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psych Centra

Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?

Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
psychreg.org

5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems

Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
Healthline

What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?

Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
MedicalXpress

Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
Medical News Today

8-week mindfulness program ‘as effective’ as antidepressant for treating anxiety

Anxiety disorders impact millions of people worldwide. Treatments for anxiety disorders include medications and psychotherapy. Although effective, these options may not always be accessible or appropriate for some people. Preliminary evidence suggests that mindfulness may reduce anxiety symptoms. Yet, no study has examined how its effectiveness compares to antidepressant medications...
newsymom.com

How to Identify Substance Abuse

As a parent or family member, you may wonder when substance use gets to a point where it is a medical disorder. Is it the amount or how frequently alcohol and other substances are consumed? The answer may surprise you. What is substance use disorder?. Substance use disorder, which has...
WebMD

Managing My Mental Health With Schizophrenia

My mental health is very important to me and living with schizophrenia makes it important that I’m vigilant in taking care of managing it. While getting treatment for my diagnosis helps me to manage my symptoms, I also do my best to take care of myself and my mental health so I can continue to live a fuller and more satisfying life.
psychreg.org

The Importance of Psychotherapy in Addiction Recovery

What can a simple talk do to help an addict? A lot. People often undermine the importance of psychotherapy in addiction recovery. However, without it, there will be no actual progress in this battle. Psychotherapy is a golden standard in the treatment cascade of every kind of addiction. Let’s see why.
MedicalXpress

Treating mood disorders with psychoactive drugs

There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
WIS-TV

Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says

(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic. In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month. However, during the first...
GMA

Nearly half of workers say their job hurts their mental health, survey finds

Four out of 10 workers in the United States report that their job has either a somewhat negative or extremely negative impact on their mental health, according to a new Gallup survey released Thursday. "For employees, their jobs and their workplaces more generally are significant influences on their overall wellbeing...
UPI News

Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- In another example of the COVID-19 pandemic's detrimental effects on youth mental health, its onset caused a significant spike in the volume of adolescents and young adults seeking care for eating disorders, a new study says. Researchers said the original investigation, which was published Monday in...
New Hampshire Bulletin

Stigma around mental illness needs to be dismantled

Anyone who gets a first-hand glimpse into experiencing the health challenges brought on by mental illness soon comes to see how often these afflictions and the people who face them are misunderstood, maligned, dismissed, or distrusted. Whether your vantage point is that of a professional like me, a family member of someone who suffers, or […] The post Stigma around mental illness needs to be dismantled appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

