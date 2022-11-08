ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix City Council race with highest voter turnout has no winner

Unofficial results show two Phoenix City Council members will be reelected while another will face a runoff election. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Councilman Jim Waring had secured 52% of the vote in District 2. On election night, it looked like he might face a runoff because no candidate had more than 50%, as required by law. Heli Nielson had 31% and Matt Evans had 18%.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call

After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona

Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

7% of Maricopa County Election Day voters were affected by tabulator problems

Early Tuesday morning, 70 of the 223 vote center in Maricopa County experienced problems with printers causing some ballots not to be able to be read. Printing settings had not allowed ballots to be printed dark enough leading to tabulation machines not to be able to read them. At a...
northcentralnews.net

Support available for grandparents raising kids

November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

