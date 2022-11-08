After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO