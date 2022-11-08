Read full article on original website
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
kjzz.org
Phoenix City Council race with highest voter turnout has no winner
Unofficial results show two Phoenix City Council members will be reelected while another will face a runoff election. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Councilman Jim Waring had secured 52% of the vote in District 2. On election night, it looked like he might face a runoff because no candidate had more than 50%, as required by law. Heli Nielson had 31% and Matt Evans had 18%.
AZFamily
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year. The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m....
arizonasuntimes.com
Calls Emerge for Maricopa County Officials to Resign or Be Recalled After Election Problems
Activists are calling for resignations and recalls as Arizonans – along with the nation – await Maricopa County election officials’ announcements of the definitive results from Tuesday’s 2022 general election. The state’s most populous county said that 30 percent of voting machine tabulation problems, causing lines...
kjzz.org
Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call
After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
knau.org
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's hand-count audit of 2022 midterm election ballots begins Saturday
Maricopa County elections officials say following Friday night’s drop, less than 300,000 ballots will be left to count. The majority of Friday night’s tally includes early ballots turned in on Election Day. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates responded to several questions about critics who say...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?
PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mainstream Media Outlets Project Democrat Wins in Two Arizona Races as 390,000 Ballots Remain Uncounted
Maricopa County continues to drop nightly ballot dumps, with Friday’s results adding another 74,000 votes to the total, allegedly including ballots dropped off on Election Day. Despite predictions that tonight’s dump would swing in Republicans’ favor, Democrats cling to a lead across the significant races. “They want...
Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races
Democrats padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests on Thursday, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor were still too early to call with about a fifth of the ballots left to be counted.
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
This Arizona City Is Among The Most Festive Cities In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
kjzz.org
Flight attendants who want a no-fly list for violent passengers bring campaign to Phoenix
The largest aviation union in the country wants a no-fly list of dangerous passengers to halt a growing number of assaults on airline workers. A national campaign by the Transport Workers Union was at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday to build public support. In Terminal 4, union reps gave...
kjzz.org
Gas in the Phoenix area is about 50 cents higher than the national average
The price of a gallon of gas in Arizona is nearly 50 cents higher than the national average. AAA Arizona spokesperson Julian Paredes says the cost may grow or shrink as you travel around the state. “So the most expensive gas right now is in Maricopa County with averages around...
12news.com
'Katie Hobbs' and 'Maricopa' are trending on Twitter with all eyes on Arizona
PHOENIX — Votes are still being counted, and with several crucial races too close to call, all eyes are on Arizona. As of 1 p.m. the terms "Katie Hobbs" and "Maricopa" were the top trending terms on Twitter in the United States. Last night, Arizona made the top of...
kjzz.org
7% of Maricopa County Election Day voters were affected by tabulator problems
Early Tuesday morning, 70 of the 223 vote center in Maricopa County experienced problems with printers causing some ballots not to be able to be read. Printing settings had not allowed ballots to be printed dark enough leading to tabulation machines not to be able to read them. At a...
northcentralnews.net
Support available for grandparents raising kids
November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
