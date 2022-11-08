ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabulous Free Downtown Sioux Falls Weekend Fun!

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a while, but have yet to get downtown and do some exploring, this is the perfect opportunity. Plus you can get in on some really fun and free activities. According to Pigeon 605, the Lloyd Companies are celebrating their 50th Anniversary by paying...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store

When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Part of Ninth Street in Sioux Falls To Close Temporarily

An intersection just west of downtown Sioux Falls is closing temporarily. West Ninth Street at South Walts Avenue will close Tuesday (November 8) morning so that crews can perform work on the sanitary sewer. Weather permitting, the intersection should by open again by Friday (November 11). Drivers are being advised...
Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
Enormous East Side Gas Station Taking Shape

Gas stations on the east side of Sioux Falls were a bit sparse but a new seemingly very large station is beginning to taker shape on 57th and Sycamore. Apparently, Amoco and Get 'n Go said "go big or go home" so the structure is indeed quite large. If early...
Sioux Falls Resident Gets FaceTime Call From Aaron Carter

Some people can view celebrities as individuals who are larger than life. For some teenagers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pop singer Aaron Carter could be said to be one of those individuals. The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter had his own singing career. He...
Looking For Adorable New Sioux Falls Friends? Here’s 10 of Them

Let's face it. When we see a dog, cat, or a pet of any kind, we can't help but be in a happy mood. Pets just make life better!. Our four-legged friends are huge companions in our lives. They are truly part of the family, so it's always difficult to believe that some animals do not have a permanent home. Individuals abandon them for various reasons, but that does not mean our dogs cats, and other pets don't deserve a second chance.
