Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
Bird flu detected in two Iowa counties
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said two flocks in the state were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
Radio Iowa
Multiple suspects arrested in kidnapping and assault
Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held...
who13.com
Salute to Veterans this Friday
To help mark Veterans Day, Polk County and Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino are once again teaming up for the Saluting our Veterans Celebration. Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer and Polk County Board Chair Angela Connolly share what the celebration includes. The 2022 Saluting our Veterans from Polk County and...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Multiple arrests after Iowa kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
who13.com
Managing chronic pain
Achy joints and sore muscles. Instead of just getting by, it could be time to get some answers. Dr. Taylor Vanden Wnydboom from Nova Integrated Health shares advice for chronic pain management. Nova Integrated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 515-289-4549...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
KCCI.com
Iowa teen charged with killing accused rapist back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa teenager charged with killing her accused rapist, is back in custody. According to online records, 18-year-old Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday. In September, a judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation and a deferred...
us1049quadcities.com
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Brewery plan in Des Moines Sherman Hill is shelved
A brewery and restaurant planned as part of renovations to a century-old Sherman Hill neighborhood apartment complex has been scrapped, developer Danny Heggen tells Axios.Catch up quick: The five-story Concord apartment is being renovated as part of a $1.5 million project that will be completed early next year.A separate plan to convert the first floor of its adjacent garage and office building into a brewery were approved by Des Moines' city council earlier this year.State of play: The space will instead be converted into offices, Heggen, a director of the real estate development firm DEV Partners, said.The decision was made...
1230kfjb.com
Times Republican Moves Printing Operation
The Times Republican in Marshalltown will no longer be printing any papers here in Marshalltown. The TR has been printing paper for themselves and several other papers around Iowa for many years. In 2014 they were printing for 65 newspapers and other publications around located in 28 different counties. Also in 2014 they purchased a 2nd CTP (Computer to plate) machine which could output 250 plates and much more powerful than the one they had that could only do 60 plates at a time. The printing operation has moved to Webster City and when we reached out to the Times Republican for a comment we have not heard a response.
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations
Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
Country Star Shares Emotional Moment With Teen At Iowa Show
It's not always the music that can make a concert special, but the personal moments between the artist and the audience that cannot be replicated. On Thursday, October 27th Iowa welcomed one of the biggest names in country music for a killer show. Jason Aldean brought his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
