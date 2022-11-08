The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.

1 DAY AGO