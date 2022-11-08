Read full article on original website
Star Wars Andor: is Kenari a real language?
Is Kenari a real language? The new Star Wars series Andor has been blowing fans away with its complex and thematically mature look at the development of the famous Rebellion, the subject of the original Star Wars movies. The sci-fi series acts as a prequel to the Star Wars thriller...
Stranger Things season 5 should give Hopper “peace” says David Harbour
We can only guess what’ll happen in Stranger Things season 5, but David Harbour has some desires. He’d like his character in the horror series, police chief Jim Hopper, to achieve some sense of catharsis and relief, though he acknowledges that mightn’t be the case. Speaking to...
Here’s when The Penguin HBO series takes place in The Batman timeline
While the DC movie universe is doing whatever it’s doing and we think about the abundance of movies we want to see now James Gunn is in control, it’s worth remembering The Batman has its own timeline. There’s a TV series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin coming up, too, and here’s where it fits into that timeline.
How long is One Piece Film: Red?
How long is One Piece Film: Red? The latest One Piece anime movie has received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike, not least in our own One Piece Film: Red review. The movie is the fifteenth feature film in the franchise and can be watched independently of the anime series that it’s based on because it isn’t canon.
Percy Jackson author asked Lin-Manuel Miranda to join Disney Plus show
Lin Manuel Miranda is swapping musicals for monsters after joining the new Percy Jackson fantasy series on the streaming service Disney Plus. Turns out, the actor was encouraged to join the project by Rick Riordan, the author of the original novels upon which the TV series is based. The Percy...
Christina Applegate refused to audition for Married… With Children
Christina Applegate has recently finished filming the third and final season of Dead to Me, which was a struggle to complete because she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Applegate has been working steadily since she was a child and teen in the 70s and 80s, and is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
Chris Evans misses being Captain America in the MCU
There’s a point in playing any MCU character where you’d become so attached, hanging up the cape must be heartbreaking. In this case, it’s Captain America’s shield, as Chris Evans has revealed he definitely misses being Steve Rogers in Marvel movies. Speaking to People on the...
Andor creator didn’t know about certain Star Wars Easter eggs
Andor has won so much praise primarily because it doesn’t feel like other Star Wars series or movies, and hasn’t been as obsessive about shoe-horning in cameos and references, or fretting over canon as much as some of the other Disney Plus fare. Writers Tony Gilroy, his brother Dan and Beau Willimon don’t actually know that much Star Wars lore – to the extent that the production designers have sneaked things in without them noticing.
Rings of Power season 2: five characters we want to see
The first season of the new fantasy series Rings of Power, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, re-introduced us to a lot of faces we’d seen before. Anyone’s who’s even vaguely familiar with their Lord of the Rings characters will have known that Galadriel and Elrond, for example, were characters who are important to the Third Age, and the War of the Ring.
House of the Dragons: why did the Targaryens leave Valyria
Why did the Targaryens leave Valyria? Every Game of Thrones fan worth their salt knows how the Targaryens conquered Westeros and forged the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon the Conqueror and his sister wives used the power of their dragons Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes to either cow or batter the lords of the land into submission.
The Witcher: why is Geralt special?
Why is Geralt special? The fantasy series The Witcher is one of streaming service Netflix’s most successful TV series. Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia (for now, at least. The actor is swapping with Liam Hemsworth for season 4 onwards), it follows the Butcher of Blavikan as his destiny becomes intertwined with that of Ciri, the Princess of Cintra, after the attack from the Nilfgaardian Empire.
Henry Cavill loved Arcane so much he stayed up to binge it
Henry Cavill is a busy man. He just put out Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and made his return as Superman in the DC movies. But even he finds time for a good binge once in a while, and that’s exactly what he did when he started animated series Arcane.
Anya Taylor-Joy chose A24 movie over Disney series and has no regrets
It’s so hard for actors to get their big break in the film industry, but for Anya Taylor-Joy, she was faced with two job offers at the same time early on in her career. She could have starred in a Disney TV series, or made the A24 movie The Witch, and she says she is happy with the choice she made.
Harry Potter fans are struggling with Imelda Staunton in The Crown
The Crown is now on its fifth season, and the cast has once again aged-up to reflect the passage of time. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons which covered the 1950s and 1960s. Olivia Colman played Her Majesty in seasons three and four, which covered the 1970s and 1980s. Seasons five and six will cover the tumultuous 1990s and 2000s, and now Imelda Staunton is playing queenie. But some audience members are struggling to see Staunton as anything other than Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.
Studio Ghibli working on Star Wars project with Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli, one of most famed and beloved anime movie studios in the world, is working on something Star Wars-related. A teaser was revealed on Twitter that simply had Ghibli’s logo alongside Lucasfilm’s, a simply video that’s enough to set speculation rampant. We don’t know what form...
Jeremy Strong once turned down an embarrassing MCU role
Ask most actors today if they want to be in a Marvel movie and they’re likely to snap your hand off for the chance to be a part of the superhero movie behemoth. But when Succession star Jeremy Strong was offered a role in the early days of MCU movies, he turned down the chance to be in the first Captain America movie, and here’s why.
Steven Spielberg cried a lot while making new movie, says Seth Rogen
Steven Spielberg‘s latest work in by far his most personal yet – it’s a semi-autobiographical and semi-fictionalized memoir. Instead of calling it The Spielbergs, he has given his family the name The Fabelmans, but it’s very much based on the life of the young Steven. Gabriel...
Andor creator Tony Gilroy doesn’t think Syril Karn is a fascist
Syril Karn, played by Kyle Soller, is one of the most intriguing new characters in Star Wars: Andor — although fans are divided over whether his commitment to the Galactic Empire make him a fascist. On the official Star Wars website, Karn is described as someone who “believes wholeheartedly in order and justice. The ambitious inspector hopes to make a name for himself within the ranks of the Empire by quelling signs of rebellious activity and exposing lawbreakers.”
