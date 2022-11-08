ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

lanereport.com

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED welcomes new Research Director to team

FT. MITCHELL, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) continues to add to its team, with David McAleese joining as Research Director. McAleese most recently held the position of Senior Director, Area Research at Macy’s Inc., where he has worked since 2006. He graduated from...
lanereport.com

Prichard Committee names six members, one board member

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky community and business leaders are among six new members and one new board member elected to The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence by its membership during the annual business meeting on Friday, October 28, at Berea College. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, RossTarrant Architects, Thoroughbred, Anthem, and The 305 Education Group provided support for the annual meeting.
lanereport.com

Lexington Public Library personnel and leadership announcements

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Public Library is committed to providing the best possible user experience to our customers, and it is proud to make the following personnel and leadership announcements:. Tonya Head has been promoted to Deputy Director and will provide strategic and functional oversight of library public services....
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
wymt.com

Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
lanereport.com

General Fund and Road receipts for October 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. — State Budget Director John Hicks reported that October’s General Fund receipts rose 15.2 percent, or $159.2 million, over last year’s total. Revenues for the month were $1,207.4 million compared to $1,048.2 million collected in October 2021. Receipts have increased by 6.5 percent for the first four months of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 12.1 percent through the first four months of FY23.
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
WTVQ

GoFundMe created for UK student Kylah Spring after racist assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created for University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring who was seen being physically and verbally assaulted in a now-viral video by another UK student. The fundraiser, created by Mykiah Turner, says the hope is to raise $10,000 to help “keep [Kylah]...
WBKR

These Are the 25 Most Common Last Names in Kentucky

In 2012, I was scrambling to come up with a Mother's Day gift for Mom. Don't ask me why; she was the easiest person to shop for on the planet. But I wanted something different. So I subscribed to ancestry.com. Mom never had a computer, so she was never online....
wymt.com

Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
harrodsburgherald.com

Sarah Gray Steele Elected Judge-Executive, Republicans Sweep Fiscal Court

In the race for Mercer County Judge-Executive, Republican Sarah Gray Steele defeated Democrat Scott Moseley, a former Harrodsburg city commissioner who was appointed to fill out the unexpired term as judge-executive by the governor. Steele collected 63 percent of the vote compared to 32 percent for Moseley according to the unofficial results. It was a crowded field, with eight write-in candidates—with three running in local races including the Burgin mayoral election.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
