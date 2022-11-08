Read full article on original website
Related
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions
The staff at All Aggies provides their predictions for Saturday's game between the Aggies and Tigers.
Penn State vs. Maryland: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Penn State and Maryland renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium. A series that has been dominated historically by Penn State should not be taken for granted as the Terrapins come into the game with a 6-3 record and a roster that has the potential to hang with anyone on their schedule. Just ask Michigan. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to set the school record for career passing yards on Saturday, as he is just 16 yards away from surpassing the current record holder, Trace Mcsorley. On the other side, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tahgovailoa has been one...
Watch Penn State’s hype video for Maryland
Penn State will play its next-to-last home game of the season Saturday afternoon with Maryland coming into town once again. The Terrapins and Nittany Lions have a long-standing rivalry that has been absolutely dominated by Penn State over the course of the series, but two of Maryland’s wins in the series have come in Beaver Stadium after joining the Big Ten. Expect a bit more tension and emotion with this game as the rivalry continues to develop between the two schools. But, understandably so, it may be difficult for some fans to get too amped for this matchup given the overall...
Nymag.com
The Abortion-Rights Winning Streak Continues
In Tuesday’s election, voters in Kentucky defeated a ballot measure that aimed to eliminate abortion rights from the state constitution. And voters in Michigan, Vermont, and California have amended their state constitutions to explicitly acknowledge abortion rights. The door to state abortion bans opened by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year when it reversed Roe v. Wade is being closed by voters whenever they have the opportunity to weigh in on the matter.
Comments / 0