Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Intel finally unveils Xeon Max Sapphire Rapids, new data center GPU
Intel has finally unveiled its long-awaited Sapphire Rapids update to the Xeon CPU family, alongside the company’s new data center GPU. Both are now available in Max Series form, and will soon be installed in prominent supercomputers, such as the Argonne National Laboratory’s Aurora. “To ensure no [high...
TechRadar
Sky-high third-party Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU prices prove we’re in the worst timeline
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card is out on November 16, and pricing has popped up at a major US retailer... but it doesn’t look like good news. This is pricing for third-party models, and it was always expected that the beefier variants would sell for a chunk above Nvidia’s recommended price (MSRP), which is $1,199 in the US. But just how far above the MSRP these cards go as they’re now listed is a bit of an eye-opener to say the least.
TechRadar
Windows 10 21H1 reaches end of service next month
All editions of Windows 10 21H1 are set to reach their end of service at the end of November 2022, Microsoft has confirmed. In an advisory, the company noted that its upcoming December 2022 security update, to be released on December 13, 2022, will be the last update available for Windows 10 21H1.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might have launched its most annoying feature yet
Making yourself heard on Microsoft Teams could be about to get a lot easier (and a lot louder) thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow chat participants to mention everyone in a group all at once.
TechRadar
Working iPhone Flip is here to give us a glimpse of Apple's foldable future
Apple doesn’t seem in any hurry to make a foldable phone, with most leaks suggesting the iPhone Flip is still years away. But the world won’t wait, and one intrepid team has taken it upon themselves to create the first functional folding iPhone. Crafted by the China-based Aesthetics...
TechRadar
Raspberry Pi CEO says he expects shortages to end within a year
Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton has said he believes the disruption to his company’s supply chain, due in part to the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be resolved completely, “in one year”, paving the way for a more powerful product in the Pi range. Speaking...
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
Crooks are pivoting to Nim to better hide their malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Minerva Labs have spotted a potentially dangerous malware (opens in new tab) strain written in a relatively new programming language called Nim. The team has warned that a growing number of threat actors are porting their malware to Nim to better hide their tools from antivirus solutions and cybersecurity teams.
TechRadar
New Windows 11 update proves Microsoft is afraid of Apple
It’s no little secret that Apple has found great success after it ditched Intel and began making its own M1 and M2 chips to power its MacBooks and Macs, and Microsoft has clearly been looking on enviously, especially considering changes it’s making to Windows 11. As ZDnet reports...
TechRadar
IBM hails its latest leap forward in quantum computing
IBM has unveiled a 433 qubit quantum processor that it is championing as a breakthrough moment in the industry. Although still well below the power of what IBM hopes to achieve in future - it plans to have a 4,000 qubit offering by 2025 - the Osprey quantum processor is more powerful than its 127 qubit Eagle predecessor.
TechRadar
VMware remote access tool gets three critical fixes, so update now
Remote access tools are one of the most popular ways cybercriminals can compromise endpoints (opens in new tab) and deliver malware, and another popular service has now been affected. VMware has released an important update for its Workspace ONE Assist tool, fixing three high-severity flaws that it says are being...
TechRadar
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
TechRadar
Forget video calls, Zoom wants to take over your entire working day
Far from just taking over your weekly video catch-ups, Zoom is also aiming to become a one-stop shop for everything you need during the working day. The video conferencing giant has unveiled (opens in new tab) a host of new offerings, including a standalone email service, a calendar app, and more.
TechRadar
IronVest review
A new contender that promises a future-proofed approach to password and identity management – if it can deliver the goods. IronVest (opens in new tab) is a new name when it comes to password managers (opens in new tab) and personal security, but there’s plenty of cloud behind the title: the organization has recently closed a $23 million seed funding round and the popular Abine Blur product has migrated across to the IronVest banner.
TechRadar
3-2-1 backup strategy, what is it?
Every user, business and organization that uses a computing device generates data, which needs to be stored. While storing data is not generally considered much of a challenge these days, as computers have a solid state or hard drive (opens in new tab) to write the data to, and the data, when requested, can then be read off of.
TechRadar
The energy-saving smart home of the future is just around the corner, thanks to Matter
Whether you’re climate-conscious or tightening the purse strings in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, energy management and savings have never been more important. Smart meter rollouts around the world have put energy usage more in focus, but many of us still lack the power to take ownership over our household energy usage without implementing complex and costly home management systems.
TechRadar
Black Friday 2022 live: has it started today?
All the latest Black Friday news and deals on November 11. You'd be forgiven for thinking it's Black Friday today. It isn't - Black Friday 2022 officially falls on November 25 - but given the sheer amount of Black Friday deals that have already launched, it certainly feels like it could be.
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land
Sibi reports on climate change from India and South Asia sibi123sarasu@ap.org ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — Ramesh Hanumaiya digs a few inches into his field with his hand and examines the soil. There is movement in the thick, brown earth: Tiny earthworms being disturbed from their homestead. A handful of dirt filled with earthworms might not seem like much, but it’s the result of seven years’ work. “This soil used to be as hard as a brick,” said 37-year-old Ramesh. “It’s now like a sponge. The soil is rich with the nutrients and life that’s needed for my crops to grow on time and in a healthy way.”
TechRadar
Knog Blinder Road Lights (400 & 150 lumen) review
If you’re happiest when you're riding with a super bright light then the Knog Blinder lets you know it means business by the name alone. The dual LEDs of the front light are excellent and the rear-facing one is pretty impressive too. You get a solid, practical design for both and they’re easily mounted to your bike with rubberised straps. The latter could do with being a little more durable, but other than that there’s nothing to put you off buying one, or both of these bike lights.
Comments / 0