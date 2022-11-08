Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Related
Interior design trends 2023: The 6 looks worth knowing about
These 2023 interior design trends are set to be big. Here's how to make them work for your home
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
Inside Lady Gaga’s Stylish Real Estate Portfolio
For all of her eclectic outfits and wild antics, Lady Gaga thinks of herself as a homebody at heart. The A Star Is Born actor extolled the virtues of a quiet home life in a September 2018 Vogue cover story, calling her Malibu mansion her “sanctuary. [Her] oasis of peace.” Over the years, she’s owned or rented a handful of properties in both Southern California and her native New York City, though these days, she prefers the calm of the West Coast to the bustle of the East. “I just got rid of my place in New York—it was too hectic every day outside on the street,” she said in the same Vogue interview, adding that the slower pace of California allows her to focus “on the things that I believe in.… I’m embarking on new territory—with some nerves and some overjoyment.” Here, we’ve rounded up some of the spots that Gaga has called home.
The moment I knew: I arrived home days late after a holiday from hell to find 30 deflating balloons
Cold, exhausted and broke, Lucy Pearson realised she’d come back not just to her apartment but to a man who felt like home
Allure
Cher Is Selling Her $85 Million Malibu Mansion Complete With a Climate-Controlled Wig Room
After 34 years, Cher has decided the time has finally come to put her Malibu mansion on the market, listing the estate customized to her unique specifications for 28 times what she originally paid for it. This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the pop icon has listed her...
Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking
I would have no idea what to do.
I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking
I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
Dolly Parton’s Beautiful Former East Tennessee Home Is Officially On The Market For $3.5 Million
If you wanna live like queen Dolly Parton, now’s your chance. Her former East Tennessee home is officially on the market for a cool 3.5 million, and is located in Sevierville, Tennessee, not too far from Douglas Lake. Dolly’s late parents, Lee and Avie Lee Parton, bought the 1,548-square-foot...
A Scottish couple is selling their $3.9 million medieval castle after 9 years. They say isn't haunted, but 'benevolent energies' live there.
A couple bought a Scottish castle nine years ago and turned it into their home and a wedding venue. Now, Amanda Barnes and her husband have listed the medieval property for $3.9 million. Myres Castle is home to 500 years of history, but to Barnes' disappointment, no ghosts.
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?
Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. He is in a tight race against Democrat John...
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hotel Brand in $13.75M Off-Market Deal
What was once meant as a family compound may soon become a luxury resort. Black entrepreneurs Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their large upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, in an off-market deal that closed Friday. According to the New York Post, the 236-acre biodynamic farm was purchased for $13.75 million by Six Senses, one of the world’s most luxurious hotel brands.
Architectural Digest
New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
Comments / 1