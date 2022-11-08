ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 30

Sammye Hanna
2d ago

Poor Doria... Meghan's pawn....all about Meghan. A visit from her dad would be refreshing who she lived with for 7 years and paid for her college education

Reply(1)
19
waitnserve
1d ago

poor momma your daughter is all about her she has no time for you

Reply(1)
8
Sandy Lanier
1d ago

Nothing is a surprise for her everything is well planned out

Reply
8
Related
HOLAUSA

New photo of Meghan Markle released on Election Day

Meghan Markle has cast her ballot in the 2022 midterm elections! Archewell shared a new photo of the Duchess of Sussex on Election Day. The mom of two, wearing an Archewell baseball cap and a blue jacket over a beige sweater, was pictured sporting an “I Voted” sticker as she smiled for the camera.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
DoYouRemember?

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Made A Lot of Enemies’ After Playing The ‘Victim’

Ever since Meghan Markle‘s entry into the British Royal family, it has been one controversy or the other with no signs of its end. Many think she disrupted the stability and balance among the royals, especially between Prince Charles and Harry. There are further insinuations that she coerced the Duke of Sussex to abandon his duties in the United Kingdom and move with her to the USA.
netflixjunkie.com

“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes

Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Marie Claire

Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Popculture

King Charles III Penalizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Publicly

Now that he's ascended to the throne, King Charles III is already making moves regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been demoted, based on the official website for The Royals. The couple were previously listed right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website. But, they have now been "demoted" and pushed to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...

Comments / 0

Community Policy