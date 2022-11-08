Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats
Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says the results of elections in the state are being slow rolled, and she predicts she will win her state's race. The Morning Joe panel discusses Lake's claims and if she believes what she's saying about elections.Nov. 11, 2022.
GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses
After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster
Harvard's John Della Volpe and Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, join Morning Joe to discuss the impact of the youth vote in the midterms.Nov. 11, 2022.
Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, joins Morning Joe to discuss her re-election win with 53 percent against Republican Don Bolduc.Nov. 11, 2022.
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
The filmmaker & podcaster spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt about why he thinks the dems can still win the House.Nov. 13, 2022.
Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?
Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022.
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to
Florida Democrat and Gen Z’s first member of Congress Maxwell Frost joins Chris Hayes to discuss what he learned about running a successful campaign, how he plans to stay true to himself in his new position, the colleagues he’s most excited to work with, and more. Nov. 12, 2022.
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash
Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber after 5 states held referendums on abortion rights in the 2022 midterms. Moore strongly telling Melber these key states voted to say “We don’t want the government saying what women can do… Democrats have got to quit being wimps and fight on these issues… Be ahead of the curve.”Nov. 11, 2022.
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run
Molly Jong-Fast joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her midterm takeaways and Trump’s uncertain future in the GOP as he prepares to announce his presidential run, as well as his potential showdown with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Nov. 12, 2022.
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
Michael Cohen: “Donald has a fragile ego so there’s not a diaper big enough for him”
Much of the blame for the GOP’s midterm losses is being laid at the feet of the Former President, especially from those formerly loyal to him. Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, isn’t surprised by the reaction from the Former President or the Republican Party. “The Republican Party doesn’t care what Donald has to say anymore,” says Cohen.Nov. 13, 2022.
Young voters boost Dems in midterms
The First Muslim Woman Elected to the GA State House Dishes on her Victory
This week, Georgia's 97th District elected Ruwa Romman to the state legislature, making her the first Muslim woman in Georgia's state House of Representatives. The 29-year-old will also be the first Palestinian elected to any public office in Georgia. She was born in Jordan, and came to the United States at the age of 7. Romman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC to discuss what she believes propelled her to victory, and how she intends to advocate for constituents who are members of historically marginalized communities.Nov. 12, 2022.
