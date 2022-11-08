Read full article on original website
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi’s next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans. Members of Pelosi’s leadership team and those who have ambitions to succeed her have been reaching out to their...
GOP Loses Again, So Trump Demands 'Immediate' Call For New Arizona Election
After Democrat Mark Kelly was named the winner in the Arizona Senate race, Trump cries "scam and voter fraud."
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
How Brian Kemp took on Trump and created a blueprint for the GOP
After a disappointing election they blame partly on the influence of Donald Trump, Republicans across the country are looking to Georgia’s newly reelected governor for inspiration. Those eyeing a potential 2024 confrontation with the former president may find wisdom in the Brian Kemp playbook, starting with page one: The...
Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election lose subpoena fight with Illinois pastor
An Illinois judge has ruled that the Atlanta-area district attorney currently investigating efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election did not provide enough evidence to prove that an Illinois pastor needed to come testify as a witness in the probe. Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee,...
Defeated Arizona Rep. Tom O’Halleran reflects on election
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran knows he could have just retired and ceded the sprawling Arizona district he was virtually certain to lose to the Republican who ended up defeating him. But he said in a Friday interview with The Associated Press that he could do that because “that’s not who I am.” O’Halleran lost to former Navy Seal Eli Crane in the huge 2nd District that runs from northeastern Arizona to Tucson. Redistricting made it heavily Republican and nearly unwinnable even for a moderate Democrat like O’Halleran who was well-known in the area. Crane embraces former President Donald Trump’s American First movement and says his election will help get the country back on track.
Biden lands in Cambodia to meet Asian allies ahead of Xi meeting
President Joe Biden arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Saturday morning local time for a series of summits and meetings between the US president and leaders of Southeast Asian nations. The weekend of meetings in Cambodia comes ahead of the highly anticipated Group of 20 summit next week in Indonesia...
Ukrainian troops sweep into key city of Kherson after Russian forces retreat, dealing blow to Putin
Ukrainian forces swept into the key city of Kherson on Friday as Russian troops retreated to the east, delivering a major victory to Kyiv and marking one of the biggest setbacks for President Vladimir Putin since his invasion began. Elated civilians who had survived months of Russian occupation descended on...
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a White woman was seen hanging dolls in nooses near a Black candidate’s campaign sign
Police in south New Jersey are searching for a White woman accused of hanging stuffed dolls in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to a Black candidate running for Congress. The woman on Election Day hung stuffed animal toys tied in nooses above a political sign for Tim Alexander, a Black Democrat running for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, officials said.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Ukrainians celebrate retaking of Kherson
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of the strategic city of Kherson after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.
A day of chaos brings Twitter closer to the brink
Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, the future of the company has never looked less certain. In the past week alone, one of the world’s most influential social networks has laid off half its workforce; alienated powerful advertisers; blown up key aspects of its product, then repeatedly launched and un-launched other features aimed at compensating for it; and witnessed an exodus of senior executives.
States are counting votes with key races still in play. Here’s what to know
New batches of votes were reported late Thursday evening in Arizona and Nevada — states with key races that will determine control of the Senate — but it’s still not clear when enough of the outstanding hundreds of thousands of ballots will be counted to call the Senate and gubernatorial contests in those states.
Humour is crucial weapon in Ukraine’s online war, says media specialist
A media specialist has said Ukrainians are using humour as a “vital instrument” in the online war against Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media.Valeria Kovtun, 25, who is the head of Filter, a Ukrainian government-backed project launched in 2021 to promote media literacy, said there has been a shift in the online content being produced since Russian troops first invaded in February.Ms Kovtun said there has been an increase in Ukrainian civilians and soldiers turning to social media to share videos and memes relating to the ongoing conflict in a more positive light through dance routines, survival tips and...
