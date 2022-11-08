ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Little Apple Post

Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
kfdi.com

Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store

Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
