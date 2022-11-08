Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Police ID women in Kan. hospital gun discharge incident
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating after a gun was fired inside the pediatric unit at a Wichita hospital asked the public for help to identify the women seen on security cameras. On Thursday afternoon, Wichita Police reported they had been able to learn the identity of all three. They...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
A Wichita chicken restaurant that closed after its owner’s death has just reopened
A new owner purchased the rights to the name and recipes, but the family of the founder still owns one location.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
kfdi.com
Car stolen with children inside at Wichita convenience store
Police found two children safe after the car they were in was stolen from a convenience store in south Wichita. Officers said a woman stopped at a Quik Trip location at 31st Street South and Seneca around 4 p.m. Monday to put air in her tires. A man walked up and offered to help, then he jumped in the car and drove away. Police found the car a short time later in the 3500 block of South St. Francis. The two children, both under 4 years of age, were found safe.
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
Airborne car crashes into Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
Update: Wichita police arrest man accused of stealing car with kids inside
Two kids have been found safe after the car they were in had been stolen in south Wichita Monday.
Man killed in south Wichita dispute
A 35-year-old man got into an argument with employees inside the Wendy’s while waiting at the drive-thru window. The incident worsened when a 31-year-old man in the vehicle behind him became involved.
