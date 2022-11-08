Virginia's Reece Beekman signs NIL deal with local McDonald's franchises

Virginia men’s basketball guard Reece Beekman has signed an NIL deal with local McDonald’s franchises that are owned and operated by RAHE Inc. The Virginia-focused NIL collective Cavalier Futures helped facilitate the partnership. It is Beekman’s first through the collective after he signed with Cavalier Futures in June.

Through the NIL agreement, Beekman will promote McDonald’s and the Ronald McDonald House on social media, including his favorite combo meal that’s available at the locations in Charlottesville and Shenandoah Valley. Some McDonald’s locations will also display a full-size cutout of Beekman, along with other Virginia athletes.

Beekman’s partnership with local McDonald’s franchises aligns with his community service efforts as he has worked with the Charlottesville Ronald McDonald House.

“I am really looking forward to continuing to grow my relationship with the Ronald McDonald House,” Beekman said in a statement. “I have had a great time volunteering there with my teammates this year, and being able to give back to the Charlottesville community is very important to me.”

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and women’s soccer forward Rebecca Jarrett have also signed NIL deals with local McDonald’s locations with the help of Cavalier Futures. Armstrong launched a celebrity meal as part of his NIL deal with the McDonald’s franchises.

“Collaborating with Cav Futures, Rebecca, and Brennan this year has been a great experience,” RAHE Inc. owner-operator Rick Hendricks said in a statement. “Being a huge UVA Basketball fan myself, I am really looking forward to adding Reece to our McDonald’s family.”

Cavalier Futures assists Virginia athletes with NIL opportunities

Cavalier Futures is one of the more than 190 NIL collectives that fans and boosters have launched across the country. The phrase NIL collective is a catch-all term for various organizations, which range from nonprofits to marketing agencies, that help athletes with their NIL opportunities.

Cavalier Futures is an alumni-driven NIL collective. It launched in March.

In addition to the previous NIL deals Cavalier Futures helped facilitate for Virginia athletes with local McDonald’s franchises, the collective helped wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks sign with Hilldrup, a moving, storage, relocation and logistics company.

“As I have gotten to know Reece, it becomes more obvious every day how important it is to him to be an active member of his community and represent the basketball program well,” Cavalier Futures Executive Director Lo Davis said in a statement. “He is a major contributor on the court, but he is the type of guy to go above and beyond in everything he does.”

Reece Beekman’s On3 NIL Valuation

Beekman, a junior who is a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit, was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team as a sophomore. He led the ACC with 2.1 steals per game. He was also an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.

Beekman also led the conference with 5.2 assists per game and a 3.62 assist-to-turnover ratio. His assist-to-turnover ratio ranked second nationally.

Beekman has an On3 NIL Valuation of $25,000.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard annual NIL market value for high school and college athletes. The On3 NIL Valuation is a proprietary algorithm that calculates an athlete’s NIL market value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories including an athlete’s performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date. It does not set an athlete’s NIL valuation for the athlete’s entire career.

The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects 12 months into the future.