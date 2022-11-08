Read full article on original website
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
Father Charged In Connection With Child Drowning in Richland Bathroom
(Richland, WA) -- New details into the case of a man accused of drowning his one-year-old child in a Richland hotel room's bathtub. This happened back on October 28. Both Richland Police and Fire got on scene at the Woodsprings Suites off Tapteal Drive and were able to restore the toddler's heartbeat. Authorities had the 1-year-old airlifted to Seattle for treatment, where they later died. 24-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is now charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter after, police say, the father had a pattern of neglect and recklessness. He was arrested back on November 3rd.
Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car
PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7. The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape...
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
Benton County deputies recover haul of stolen goods from animal complaint call
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began as a request for deputies to check on an animal accused of attacking a neighbor resulted in search warrants and the seizure of various stolen items from across the region at a Benton County residence overnight Sunday. According to a social media notice from...
Deadly Shooting in Outlook
(Outlook, WA) -- A 44-year-old man has died from gunshots in Outlook. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says this happened off Price Road and Outlook Road late Tuesday night. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Sylvester Almaguer, Junior of Outlook suffering from injuries related to a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but died en route. There is some indication the shooting was gang-related. The investigation continues. This is the 33rd homicide of the year in Yakima County. The all time record is said to be 35.
Amazon Text Scam Hitting Benton & Franklin Counties, Don’t Fall for it!
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting. Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link. NEVER click on any links...
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Business Licenses – November 2022
Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
“We need answers,” 24-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Tri-Cities family
PASCO, Wash. — Twenty-four-year-old Breanna Gooldy was the creative soul in her family. “She was the singer of the group, she was the singer, she seemed to know every song, she would make up songs of her own – and she – her voice was beautiful,” Gooldy’s older sister, Angela Shaharra said. Breanna was also the baby of the family;...
