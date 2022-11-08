Read full article on original website
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Following an update to AirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update -- 5B58 -- is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As usual, Apple hasn't provided give further information than that. Thursday's update follows a release earlier...
Apple removed over 540,000 abandoned apps from the App Store in Q3
As the ongoing purge of abandoned apps in theApp Store continues, the number of remaining apps has hit a seven-year low. Recent data from Finbold shows that the number of apps present in the...
Apple plans to expand AirDrop time limit to customers worldwide
Late Wednesday night, a report revealed that Apple is adding a limitation for customers in China. In the iOS 16.1.1 update and iOS 16.2 developer beta, the company added a ten-minute restriction for sharing materials through AirDrop using the "Everyone" setting. Apple allegedly cooperated with the Chinese government to impede...
LGear Lightning 2-in-1 charger: Good for iPhones, not for AirPods
The LGear two-in-one charging stand can charge compatible iPhones quickly, but AirPods too slowly. Like its larger cousin, the 2-in-1 stand offers a way to reduce the number of cables present in an area. It supports the iPhone 12 and later and AirPods that charge wirelessly -- which is all of them if someone has a wireless case for the first and second generations of AirPods.
Apple Watch Ultra Full Review: An Ultra Regret?
Before Apple announced their new Apple Watch lineup this year, I heard rumors that there was going to be a new redesigned titanium model that would be a departure from the tried and true design of the "Series 0"-Series 8. Well, lo and behold: that turned out to be true! When I saw its reveal trailer, showcasing how rugged and long-lasting it was, I was intrigued. Then, to finish up the usual polished presentation that Apple always do, they announced the name: Apple Watch Ultra. Immediately, I knew that I HAD to get my hands on it and try it out, so I preordered the same day t secure a launch day release (Friday, September 23rd)!
Apple getting sued over App Store user data collection
In the wake of a report about App Store data collection by Apple, a suit has emerged alleging that the company is willfully violating user privacy and monetizing user data without permission. Plaintiff Elliot Libman has filed what he hopes will become a class action suit against Apple. The lawsuit...
iCloud class action settlement payout won't even buy a cup of coffee
Users of Apple's iCloud in the U.S. are starting to receive notifications they are getting paid from Apple's $14.8 million class-action lawsuit settlement, but that payment will be less than a dollar for most users. In March 2022, Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over the storage of iCloud...
EcoFlow Delta 2 power station review: Power and ports aplenty
The EcoFlow Delta 2 is a medium-sized power station built with nearly every energy need in mind. It can charge a single iPhone 89 times or keep a refrigerator running for 14 hours, but it's about the same weight as a box of cat litter. Portable power stations are great...
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the chaos happening with Twitter, but this week's AppleInsider podcast might be the distraction you need. That's because all of the great news this week seems to revolve around enjoying yourself on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Apple's Emergency SOS is coming in November, after $450M investment
The new Emergency Service works by enabling stranded users to send a text message calling for help via a network of satellites. Apple has already revealed how this required a whole network of satellites, plus a series of call centers staffed across the US and Canada. Now it's announced that...
Action mode shown off in latest iPhone 14 Pro promo
Apple commissioned a short video showing off the iPhone 14 Pro Action mode in four situations that typically require a gimbal. Action mode is a feature available in iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models that offer incredible video stabilization. It is a separate video feature that must be toggled on, and it reduces the recorded resolution to 2.8K.
Apple tests lyrics for the Apple Music web player
Apple is preparing to expand Apple Music on the web by adding song lyrics, putting it in line with the native app. On beta.music.apple.com, people can now see live lyrics added to songs. Clicking on the speech bubble icon when a song is playing will reveal lyrics that appear in time to the music.
Early Black Friday MacBook Pro price war rages on, 14-inch models from $1,599
Back in stock at $400 off in your choice of Space Gray or Silver, this model features Apple's M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. We haven't seen it go lower than this price, so if you're looking to pick up a machine right away, Amazon's14-inch promo is the cheapest available at press time.
Paperlike 2.1 review: Apple Pencil & iPad use feels more like writing on paper
If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1. I don't keep it a secret that my favorite Apple product is the iPad. It always has been. I've never been much of a smartphone user, and as I get older, I find myself drifting away from using my iMac in my downtime.
How to create routes and add stops in Apple Maps
Being able to map out your entire drive beforehand, with estimated travel times and future course changes, is a powerful addition to an already handy app. Here's how to create a multi-stop route in the latest version ofApple Maps.
How to use local backups to keep iMessages out of iCloud backups
When you use Apple's iOSiCloud Backup, your iPhone or iPad backs up your iMessages data, but it's not a very useful backup because it's hard to search. Here's how to turn it off and save years of messages taking up space.
Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 off right now, in stock
Save $200 on Apple's upgradedMacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model). Save $200 on this...
Daily deals Nov. 12: $80 off 2022 iPad Air, $100 off M1 Mac mini, $80 off Bose TV Speaker, more
Saturday's best deals include a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $11.11, 11% off AppleInsider merch, $200 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Australia proposing new laws to curb big tech market power
Apple and Google have both previously protested against the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) antitrust investigations, and most recently Google was fined $40 million by the regulator for location tracking. Now the ACCC has published what it calls an interim report, and which calls for extensive regulatory reform. "Our...
How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16
You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
