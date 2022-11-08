Read full article on original website
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
World’s Largest Toy Collection is More than 1,000,000 in Missouri
When Missouri does something, it often does it big. No, I mean BIG. That's the case for toys. Did you know the world's largest toy collection counts more than a million and it's located in two buildings in Missouri?. Only In Your State referred to this unique Missouri place as...
See Inside a Missouri Tiny Van Home Featured on TV Show “Gutted”
Did you see the Missouri tiny van home that was on the reality TV show "Gutted"? It's now back in Missouri and you can see what it really looks like inside. The TV show "Gutted" debuted this year with the following trailer. Pay special attention to one of the vans as it's from Blue Springs, Missouri.
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
Yes, You Can Have a Pet Monkey in Missouri, But Not Illinois
It's a good habit to not immediately believe what you see on the internet. That's especially true if you're considering having a pet monkey. One site says that it's legal in Missouri, but I figured it was wrong. It turns out that I was the one who was wrong. I...
Check Out the View from Taum Sauk, the Highest Point in Missouri
Most people that haven't been to Missouri don't think of mountains when they imagine what it's like. Perhaps that should change as there are multiple videos that show how pretty it is from Taum Sauk, the highest point in Missouri. I could make an argument that the hike up Taum...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
4 New Missouri Trail Cams in 4 Different Locations All Show Bears
We have been told by the state of Missouri that there is an increasing population of bears, but this is ridiculous. A recent video share from 4 different trail cams in Missouri in 4 different locations all show bears. Missouri Outdoors just shared this video montage showing all the wildlife...
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
Watch a Hero Missouri Paramedic Save an Infant Not Breathing
A Missouri mom had just gotten up to change her daughter's diaper when she noticed that something was terribly wrong. She was having a problem breathing which could have taken her life, but a hero Missouri paramedic came to her rescue. KSHB in Kansas City just shared a video report...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
Do You Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Missouri?
There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?
No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
Missouri Voters Legalize Marijuana Use – Here’s What it Means
Missouri voters decided on Tuesday, November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana use. Here are the details of exactly what that means. As multiple media outlets have reported today, recreational marijuana use is now legal in Missouri. KSDK in St. Louis reported that the latest numbers show Amendment 3 passed with 53% of the voters (1,089,326) saying to approve the measure with 47% (961,909) saying no.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
