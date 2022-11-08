Read full article on original website
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone
Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we can discover about these new operating system updates. Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2,...
Check out the first iPhone apps that support Live Activities and Dynamic Island with iOS 16.1
Apple on Monday released iOS 16.1 to the public, and among the new features and improvements that come with the update, this version introduces an API for Live Activities on the lock screen and for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro. Read on as we detail the first iPhone apps to support these features with iOS 16.1.
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
iOS 16.2 beta 2: Here are the new features and changes
Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 2. While the first beta already introduced several new features, such as the long-awaited Freeform app, Apple still has a few more tweaks and changes it’s been working on for the past couple of weeks. Here they are. The most notable feature of...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Accidentally Send an Email on iOS 16? Here's How You Can Recall It
You've just sent an email, but it was a mistake. Maybe you sent it to the wrong person or forgot to add an important attachment. Or there might be a major grammatical error, which you desperately need to fix. Whatever the reason, you definitely want the email back in your inbox -- and away from the recipient.
iOS 16.1.1 Arrives With Apple Bug Fixes
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes. The Software Update section on iPhone and iPad devices states that iOS 16.1.1 "includes bug fixes and security updates." Apple's Support page goes into more detail, noting that the update will prevent remote users from causing "unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." Apple didn't provide more detail.
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
Apple removed over 540,000 abandoned apps from the App Store in Q3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As the ongoing purge of abandoned apps in theApp Store continues, the number of remaining apps has hit a seven-year low. Recent data from Finbold shows that the number of apps present in the...
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the chaos happening with Twitter, but this week's AppleInsider podcast might be the distraction you need. That's because all of the great news this week seems to revolve around enjoying yourself on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
Apple's iOS 16.2 Introduces Streamlined Accessibility Mode for iPhones And iPads
Apple adds Custom Availability Mode to the iOS 16.2 beta 2 released for developers, as it gets ready to be rolled out to the public in December. According to The Verge, the streamlined Accessibility Mode will let users tweak the appearance of their home screens to their liking, for an easier mobile experience.
Apple rolls out new AirTag firmware update
Apple has released an update for AirTags, refreshing the firmware of the item tracker and bringing it up to version 2.0.24. Released alongside other betas on Thursday, the AirTag firmware update is build number 2A24e, replacing the previous build, 1A301. However, precisely what has been updated in the firmware is unclear, as Apple has yet to release notes about the update itself.
How to sync your iPhone and iPad
No magic spells are involved. Only iCloud. If you have both an iPhone and an iPad, keeping them synced with one another makes sense. If you buy music or an app on one of them, you would also want it on the other. It is extremely easy to sync an iPhone and iPad, thanks to iCloud, as well as a little overlooked feature called App Downloads. We’ll take a look at both.
Apple to begin mass production on AR & VR headset in early 2023
In May, it was reported that Apple had shown its upcoming mixed-reality headset to members of its board of directors. Now, a report from DigiTimes spotted by MacRumors suggests that the device will enter production in the first quarter of 2023. The device could be unveiled as soon as April of the same year.
'Custom Accessibility Mode' found in iOS 16.2 beta
Code within the new iOS 16.2 beta has fragments of a new "custom accessibility mode" which would allow users to customize the homescreen for specific disability needs. Apple's iOS 16.2 beta comes with camera fixes, and 5G enabled for users in India, plus the new Freeform app. However, it also includes an unannounced new Custom Accessibility Mode.
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes
Apple has released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes, minus the expected iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The new updates were expected as there was an ongoing issue with Apple's ad network that needed an update to address. Speculation suggested that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be activated in iPhone 14 models with this update, but that hasn't arrived yet.
Apple updates firmware for AirPods, original AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Following an update to AirPods Pro 2 firmware, Apple has followed suit with the rest of the currently shipping AirPods lineup. The update -- 5B58 -- is meant to fix bug fixes and improvements. As usual, Apple hasn't provided give further information than that. Thursday's update follows a release earlier...
