Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Foxconn to quadruple iPhone factory workforce in India
Faced with a severe hit to its revenues because of China's COVID lockdown measures, Foxconn was already moving iPhone production to India. According to Reuters, however, it currently has approximately 17,000 workers in India, and it intends to raise that to 70,000 by 2024. By comparison, Foxconn reportedly employs around...
Apple Insider
Shareholders challenging Apple on unions & alleged slave labor
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Well in advance of the annual shareholders' meeting, Apple investors have filed challenges that the board must address, such as the company's stance on unions and human rights in China. Trillium Asset Management filed...
Apple Insider
iCloud class action settlement payout won't even buy a cup of coffee
Users of Apple's iCloud in the U.S. are starting to receive notifications they are getting paid from Apple's $14.8 million class-action lawsuit settlement, but that payment will be less than a dollar for most users. In March 2022, Apple agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over the storage of iCloud...
Apple Insider
Key staff driving Apple search engine leave to rejoin Google
Four years after Laserlike was acquired by Apple to boost its web search technology, the founders have quit to rejoin Google. Prior to forming Laserlike in 2015, Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Steven Baker were all Google employees. Their work at Apple is one reason the company has been predicted to launch its own search engine equivalent to Google's.
Apple Insider
Apple continues hiring for its mixed-reality headset project
Apple is continually filling out its team working on its AR headset, with role changes indicating the head-mounted device project is still alive and well in Cupertino. Apple has long been rumored to be working on multiple VR headsets, AR glasses, and other items in the fields of augmented reality and virtual reality. Current speculation has Apple starting the production of a mixed reality headset in early 2023, however that still leaves time for further development and the creation of future models.
Apple Insider
Australia proposing new laws to curb big tech market power
Apple and Google have both previously protested against the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) antitrust investigations, and most recently Google was fined $40 million by the regulator for location tracking. Now the ACCC has published what it calls an interim report, and which calls for extensive regulatory reform. "Our...
Apple Insider
Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger
Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.
Apple Insider
Review: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe delivers the juice
Belkin introduced the world's first -- and only -- Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause. The aptly named BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is a simplistic device that delivers what it sets out to...
Apple Insider
These devices and apps offer and support Center Stage
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Center Stage allows youriPad to use its Ultra Wide camera and follow you when you move around to keep you in the central frame, though it is not offered on all Apple devices. Here are the devices that support Center Stage.
Apple Insider
Paperlike 2.1 review: Apple Pencil & iPad use feels more like writing on paper
If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1. I don't keep it a secret that my favorite Apple product is the iPad. It always has been. I've never been much of a smartphone user, and as I get older, I find myself drifting away from using my iMac in my downtime.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Emergency SOS, Twitter chaos, Apple's Freeform in beta
Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 is almost here, brainstorming app Freeform is now in beta, and Twitter is in meltdown, all on the AppleInsider podcast. It's hard to get away from the chaos happening with Twitter, but this week's AppleInsider podcast might be the distraction you need. That's because all of the great news this week seems to revolve around enjoying yourself on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 off right now, in stock
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $200 on Apple's upgradedMacBook Air that's equipped with the M2 chip with a 10-core GPU, plus a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard model). Save $200 on this...
Apple Insider
How to create routes and add stops in Apple Maps
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Being able to map out your entire drive beforehand, with estimated travel times and future course changes, is a powerful addition to an already handy app. Here's how to create a multi-stop route in the latest version ofApple Maps.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 12: $80 off 2022 iPad Air, $100 off M1 Mac mini, $80 off Bose TV Speaker, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Saturday's best deals include a $100 Restaurant.com eGift Card for $11.11, 11% off AppleInsider merch, $200 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 13: $159 AirPods, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $730 off LG 48-inch OLED Smart TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sunday's best deals include $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, 68% off Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.0 Home Theater Pack, 71% off Garmin Forerunner 735XT, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 11: $50 off new iPad, 10% off 55-inch 4K OLED LG TV, Sony XM5 headphones for $291, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include up to $600 trade-in credit for Galaxy Z Flip4, up to 48% off Shure microphones, up to 50% off photography gear at moment, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Comments / 0