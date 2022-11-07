ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenannenews.com

Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns

Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
PLANetizen

Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul

A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
realchangenews.org

Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire

Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties

Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA
plu.edu

PLU interns combat climate change one tree at a time

A group of PLU students interning with the Tacoma Tree Foundation spent the summer increasing the number of trees in the city to reduce polluted stormwater runoff and heat during the summer months and improving the livelihoods of those who live in urban areas. The team consisting of Dalan Todorov...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation

A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
SILVERDALE, WA
publicola.com

So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates

Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy