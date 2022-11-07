Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Hundreds attend emotional funeral at Climate Pledge Arena for beloved Seattle business owner
SEATTLE - Loss, love and a life of service: Thursday was the emotional tribute for beloved Seattle business owner and community leader, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. Family, friends and elected officials were among the hundreds of people gathered at Climate Pledge Arena for his memorial service. Through song, prayer and...
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids
TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
queenannenews.com
Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns
Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
PLANetizen
Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul
A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
KING-5
2022 election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties
Voters from Port Angeles and Sequim down the Washington coast to Grays Harbor will vote in a number of important local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results for Clallam, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 19 and 24, and secretary of state.
plu.edu
PLU interns combat climate change one tree at a time
A group of PLU students interning with the Tacoma Tree Foundation spent the summer increasing the number of trees in the city to reduce polluted stormwater runoff and heat during the summer months and improving the livelihoods of those who live in urban areas. The team consisting of Dalan Todorov...
Silverdale hospital where nurse called 911 for help amid staffing issues could be denied accreditation
A national leader in setting standards for healthcare organizations handed down a "preliminary denial of accreditation" to Kitsap County’s St. Michael Medical Center. St. Michael Medical Center recently came under scrutiny after it was reported in October that a nurse in the emergency department called 911 requesting Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews to help with patients amid staffing issues.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
