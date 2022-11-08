ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaweekly.com

Santa Claus parade kicks off holidays at The Gardens Mall

Santa Claus and a jolly cast of characters will kick off the holiday season at The Gardens Mall on Friday, Nov. 11. The lavishly decorated shopping center hosts Old St. Nick and a variety of events throughout the season. Santa Claus will arrive in style, and in the Christmas spirit,...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tortuga Music Festival 2023 tickets and lineup: Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain

As the smart money predicted, country superstar Kenny Chesney will top the bill at Tortuga Music Festival 2023, joined by fellow headliners Eric Church and Shania Twain at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on April 14-16. Tickets for the 10th anniversary edition of Tortuga are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at TortugaMusicFestival.com. The 2022 festival was an advance sellout for ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Mills Pond Park Fort Lauderdale: A Tranquil Ossis

Mills Pond Park is one of the many beautiful parks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The park is perfect for a picnic, a game of frisbee, or just a leisurely stroll. The pond is home to many different types of fish and birds, making it a perfect spot for bird-watching. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Nicole Brings Flooding to Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Beaches

The early impacts of what was Hurricane Nicole were on display in Broward County, particularly in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood beaches Wednesday night. King tide and several inches of rain brought flooding along Florida A1A in both cities. “We were just at the restaurant and the water came up really...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Chili’s Boca Raton Cited By Health Inspector

Uncleanable Cutting Board. Food Temperature Issue. More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Chili’s Restuarant location at 21769 South State Road 7 in West Boca Raton was cited for multiple violations by a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Inspector. The violations, logged […]
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
waldina.com

Happy 101st Birthday Esther Rolle

Today is the 101st birthday of the actor Esther Rolle. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Westview Cemetery, Pompano Beach, FL. EMMY 1979 for Summer of My German Soldier. BEST KNOWN FOR: American actress...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy