This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
bocaratontribune.com
Curtains Rise At The Studio At Mizner Park, Downtown Boca’s Newest Entertainment Destination
Holiday Headliners Include Sean Green Dance Factory, Sarge the Comedian, Rock and Roll Playhouse. Boca Raton, FL – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, set to open on November 16, brings a new multi-dimensional, multi-generational and multi-operational arts and entertainment venue to Downtown Boca,. “This long awaited...
3 to See: Craft festival, 'Sculpture in Motion,' Symphonia's 'Fire'
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
floridaweekly.com
Santa Claus parade kicks off holidays at The Gardens Mall
Santa Claus and a jolly cast of characters will kick off the holiday season at The Gardens Mall on Friday, Nov. 11. The lavishly decorated shopping center hosts Old St. Nick and a variety of events throughout the season. Santa Claus will arrive in style, and in the Christmas spirit,...
Click10.com
Pint and a pub-sub: Publix stores now offer beer and wine while you shop
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Ever feel like enjoying a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping? Publix Supermarkets says it’s giving customers another reason to believe that their stores are “Where Shopping is a pleasure.”. Pours at Publix is a concept launched recently which allows...
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
Tortuga Music Festival 2023 tickets and lineup: Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Shania Twain
As the smart money predicted, country superstar Kenny Chesney will top the bill at Tortuga Music Festival 2023, joined by fellow headliners Eric Church and Shania Twain at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on April 14-16. Tickets for the 10th anniversary edition of Tortuga are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at TortugaMusicFestival.com. The 2022 festival was an advance sellout for ...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
floridaing.com
Mills Pond Park Fort Lauderdale: A Tranquil Ossis
Mills Pond Park is one of the many beautiful parks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The park is perfect for a picnic, a game of frisbee, or just a leisurely stroll. The pond is home to many different types of fish and birds, making it a perfect spot for bird-watching. The...
Delivery Dudes becomes ASAP: What's next for the homegrown delivery service
From its humble beginnings in 2009 delivering food and cannabis on the back of a moped to becoming a homegrown pioneer that led the charge before Uber Eats and DoorDash, Delray Beach-based Delivery Dudes is entering a new chapter. Say goodbye to the “Dudes,” and say hello to ASAP....
NBC Miami
Nicole Brings Flooding to Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale Beaches
The early impacts of what was Hurricane Nicole were on display in Broward County, particularly in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood beaches Wednesday night. King tide and several inches of rain brought flooding along Florida A1A in both cities. “We were just at the restaurant and the water came up really...
Chili’s Boca Raton Cited By Health Inspector
Uncleanable Cutting Board. Food Temperature Issue. More… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Chili’s Restuarant location at 21769 South State Road 7 in West Boca Raton was cited for multiple violations by a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Inspector. The violations, logged […]
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
iheart.com
PBSO Shows Off K-9 Coco, The Newest Addition To Search & Rescue
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office this week introduced its new K9 Deputy Coco. PBSO posted a photo of the Lab-Shepherd mix who will serve the community by working in search and rescue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Foundation wants to hear from anyone interested in sponsoring a K9.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
Click10.com
Broward deals with impact of beach erosion after Hurricane Nicole
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Some Pompano Beach residents woke up on Thursday morning to a yacht on their beach. Nathan Coffman visits the beach regularly and felt the “big” waves on Wednesday. He returned on Thursday to find the storm had changed the area overnight. “The beach...
waldina.com
Happy 101st Birthday Esther Rolle
Today is the 101st birthday of the actor Esther Rolle. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left. REMAINS: Buried, Westview Cemetery, Pompano Beach, FL. EMMY 1979 for Summer of My German Soldier. BEST KNOWN FOR: American actress...
